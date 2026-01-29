25 films selected for national registry – how many have you seen?
- The list of 2025 National Film Registry inductees has been revealed, from the 1995 teen comedy Clueless to the mind-bending Inception.
- The Library of Congress selects 25 films for the National Film Registry each year, recognizing their cultural, historic or aesthetic importance.
- The selections for 2025 date back to the silent film era with six silent films dating from 1896 to 1926, and the newest film added to the registry is 2014’s The Grand Budapest Hotel.
- The full list includes: The Tramp and the Dog (1896), The Oath of the Sword (1914), The Maid of McMillan (1916), The Lady (1925), Sparrows (1926), Ten Nights in a Barroom (1926), White Christmas (1954), High Society (1956), Brooklyn Bridge (1981), Say Amen, Somebody (1982)
- The Thing (1982), The Big Chill (1983), The Karate Kid (1984), Glory (1989), Philadelphia (1993) , Before Sunrise (1995), Clueless (1995), The Truman Show (1998), Frida (2002), The Hours (2002), The Incredibles (2004), The Wrecking Crew (2008), Inception (2010), The Loving Story (2011), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
