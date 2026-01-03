Arsenal six points clear after comeback against Bournemouth
- Arsenal secured a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
- Declan Rice scored a second-half brace, including the winning goal, to power Arsenal to the crucial win.
- Bournemouth initially took the lead through Evanilson, but Gabriel quickly equalised for Arsenal.
- Eli Junior Kroupi scored a late goal for Bournemouth, setting up a tense finish, but Arsenal held on.
- The victory moved Arsenal six points clear at the top of the league, while Bournemouth's winless streak extended to 11 matches.