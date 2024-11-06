Asian stock markets reflect optimism as Trump nears election win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Investors in Asia mostly reacted positively as early projections showed Donald Trump winning one of the tightest presidential elections in modern US history.

The result of the election in the world’s largest economy was being closely watched by investors as it could have significant implications for tax and trade policy in much of the world.

In spite of some market fluctuation, early trading in Asia was mostly higher as Mr Trump gained ground over Democrat rival Kamala Harris.

The US dollar gained, Treasury yields rose and Bitcoin climbed, all trends highlighted by analysts and investors as trades favouring a Trump victory.

Japanese benchmark stock market index Nikkei 225 soared 2.6 per cent while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.81 per cent. New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 Gross Index was little changed.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, however, slumped 3 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 0.13 per cent. The PSEi Index in the Philippines was down 0.51 per cent.

The fall in the Chinese markets reflected investor concerns that a second Trump presidency could be overshadowed by trade and policy tensions.

Mr Trump vowed during the campaign to raise trade tariffs, specifically for China, if he returned to the Oval Office.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, surged to a record high of more than $75,000 (£58,145) in Asia trade, betting on a softer Trump line on cryptocurrency regulation.

Mr Trump positioned himself as a supporter of cryptocurrency leading up to the election, sparking expectations that a Republican win could drive up digital currency prices.

"Markets are growing confident that the election result will be called and that a ‘red sweep’ of Congress is possible," said Ben Emons, founder of Fedwatch Advisors in Washington.

Polls had suggested a close contest between Mr Trump and Ms Harris. In the event, Mr Trump was poised to win more easily, having secured the key swing states of North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Republicans also won control of the US Senate.