Typhoon Bualoi latest: Vietnam evacuates thousands and shuts airports only days after Super Typhoon Ragasa
Typhoon Bualoi is expected to hit central Vietnam this evening
Vietnam is bracing for Typhoon Bualoi, shutting four coastal airports and evacuating tens of thousands of residents as the storm advances faster than anticipated.
Bualoi, with sustained winds of up to 133 kmph, is forecast to make landfall between Quang Tri and Nghe An provinces by evening today, according to Vietnam’s weather agency.
Already, flooding has struck cities such as Hue and Quang Tri, with low-lying streets swamped, and roofs torn off houses. In Quang Tri waters, two fishing vessels were caught in the storm: one sank, and the other was stranded.
Eight people have been rescued so far; three crew members remain missing amid challenging sea conditions.
Authorities report that more than 210,000 people in Da Nang, over 32,000 in Hue, and upwards of 15,000 in Ha Tinh are being relocated to safer areas.
The government has mobilised substantial resources, including 100,000 military personnel, to support rescue, evacuations and disaster response.
However, forecasters warn that Bualoi’s speed, which is almost twice that of a typical storm in the region, coupled with its broad radius, raises the risk of multiple hazards like storm surges of more than a metre, heavy rainfall, flash floods, landslides, and coastal inundation.
Over 2.6m students stay home as government sets up emergency teams
More than 2.6 million schoolchildren have been told to stay home as Typhoon Bualoi nears Vietnam’s central coast.
Authorities have said classes across multiple provinces will be suspended on Monday to keep pupils safe, a VnExpress report stated.
Prime minister Pham Minh Chinh has also ordered the “highest level of readiness” and instructed a deputy prime minister to oversee the national response.
Emergency committees are being set up in every affected province, and rescue teams are on standby to move quickly once the storm passes.
Troops sent to reinforce coastal defences before Bualoi’s landfall
Thousands of soldiers have been sent to Vietnam’s central provinces to reinforce coastal areas and help residents prepare for Typhoon Bualoi.
Meteorologists have warned that seas could see waves between five to seven metres, creating extremely dangerous conditions for fishing vessels, according to Vietnam Plus.
Forecast storm surges of one to two metres threaten dykes and river mouths across coastal provinces from Ninh Binh to Ha Tinh, with even higher surges predicted in Thanh Hoa and Nghe An.
Authorities have ordered all vessels in the region to remain in port.
Bualoi edges closer to Vietnam with gusts reaching Category 15 levels
Vietnamese officials say the storm’s forward speed is nearly double that of a typical typhoon in the region, raising fears it could unleash multiple disasters at once, from flash floods to coastal inundation.
The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that by early Sunday morning Bualoi was around 200km east of the central coast, moving northwest at 30-35 km/h with gusts reaching Category 15 levels.
Authorities have also banned fishing boats from putting to sea across northern and central provinces, while rescue forces and equipment have been placed on standby in case of landslides and flooding.
Forecasters warn some localities could see rainfall exceeding 600mm over the coming days, posing a severe threat to already saturated ground.
Vietnam on high alert as Typhoon Bualoi expected to make landfall tonight
Vietnam is preparing for the arrival of Typhoon Bualoi, which is expected to make landfall between Quang Tri and Nghe An provinces later today, according to the national weather agency.
The storm is carrying sustained winds of up to 133 km/h and moving nearly twice as fast as a typical typhoon in the region.
Authorities have ordered the evacuation of more than 250,000 people, suspended operations at four coastal airports including Danang, and recalled fishing boats to shore.
Heavy rain has already caused flooding in Hue and Quang Tri, and three fishermen remain missing after their vessel sank off the central coast.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments