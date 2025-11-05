Typhoon Kalmaegi latest: At least 66 killed in Philippines as Vietnam braces for heavy rains and 180kmph winds
Another 26 people are missing after widespread and devastating flooding in central Philippines
Vietnam is bracing for the arrival of Typhoon Kalmaegi after the powerful storm killed at least 66 people and caused widespread destruction in the central Philippines.
Another 26 people were still missing on Wednesday following widespread flooding that trapped people on their roofs and swept away scores of cars in a hard-hit province still recovering from a recent deadly earthquake.
Kalmaegi blew away from western Palawan province into the South China Sea before noon on Wednesday with sustained winds of up to 130kmph and gusts of up to 180kmph, according to forecasters.
Before Kalmaegi's landfall, officials said more than 387,000 people had evacuated to safer ground in eastern and central Philippine provinces. Authorities had warned of torrential rains, potentially destructive winds and storm surges of up to 10ft.
At least 49 people mostly drowned in floods, and others died due to landslides and falling debris in Cebu, where 13 of the 26 missing were reported, Filipino officials said.
Central Vietnam, still reeling from days of record rain that triggered flash floods and landslides, was bracing for more pounding rain as Kalmaegi nears. The typhoon is estimated to reach Vietnam's coast on Friday morning.
The Philippines declares state of calamity
Filipino authorities have declared a state of calamity in Cebu province, which has recorded the largest number of fatalities due to Typhoon Kalmaegi.
The bustling province of more than 2.4 million people declared a state of calamity to allow authorities to disburse emergency funds more rapidly to deal with the latest natural disaster.
Cebu was still recovering from a 6.9 magnitude earthquake on 30 September that left at least 79 people dead and displaced thousands when houses collapsed or were severely damaged.
The province has accounted for 49 of the 66 fatalities from Kalmaegi so far, civil defence deputy administrator Rafaelito Alejandro said in an interview with local radio outlet DZMM.
"It was the major cities that got hit (with floods), highly urbanised areas," Mr Alejandro said.
40 dead in Vietnam floods as country braces for another typhoon
Typhoon Kalmaegi has slightly intensified on its way to Vietnam, where preparations are underway ahead of the expected landfall on Friday morning.
Vietnam is reeling from the record rainfall, which triggered massive flooding, killing at least 40 people.
The deaths were recorded in Hue, Da Nang, Lam Don,g and Quang Tri provinces, according to an update from the environment ministry's disaster management agency, which said six people remained missing.
Vietnam's weather agency has warned that the typhoon could hit the country's coast with winds of up to 166kmph.
"It's exhausting," said Tran Thi Ky from the city of Hoi An. "We are tired of flooding, but what can we do," the 57-year-old told AFP, after her home was flooded three times in less than 10 days.
"We brought all our furniture to high ground but they are all wet anyway."
Typhoon Kalmaegi leaves over 60 dead in Philippines
Typhoon Kalmaegi has left at least 66 people dead with several others missing in the central Philippines, mostly in widespread flooding that trapped people on their roofs in the hardest-hit province of Cebu.
Cebu accounted for 49 of the fatalities, civil defence deputy administrator Rafaelito Alejandro said in an interview with local radio outlet DZMM, according to reports.
"It was the major cities that got hit (with floods), highly urbanised areas," Mr Alejandro said, according to Barrons, as he confirmed the toll.
Kalmaegi was last spotted early on Wednesday over the coastal waters of Linapacan in the western island province of Palawan with sustained winds of 120kph (75mph) and gusts of up to 150kph (93mph). It was forecast to blow away into the South China Sea later on Wednesday.
Read more:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments