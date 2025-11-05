Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Typhoon Kalmaegi has left at least 66 people dead with several others missing in the central Philippines, mostly in widespread flooding that trapped people on their roofs in the hardest-hit province of Cebu.

Cebu accounted for 49 of the fatalities, civil defence deputy administrator Rafaelito Alejandro said in an interview with local radio outlet DZMM, according to reports.

"It was the major cities that got hit (with floods), highly urbanised areas," Mr Alejandro said, according to Barrons, as he confirmed the toll.

Kalmaegi was last spotted early on Wednesday over the coastal waters of Linapacan in the western island province of Palawan with sustained winds of 120kph (75mph) and gusts of up to 150kph (93mph). It was forecast to blow away into the South China Sea later on Wednesday.

open image in gallery Six people were killed in a separate incident when a Philippine air force helicopter crashed in the southern province of Agusan del Sur on Tuesday while en route to help provide humanitarian help to provinces battered by Kalmaegi, the military said without providing other details, including what could have caused the crash ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The toll included six people killed when a Philippine air force helicopter crashed in the southern province of Agusan del Sur on Tuesday while en route to help provide humanitarian help to provinces battered by Kalmaegi, the military said without providing other details, including what could have caused the crash.

Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV, deputy administrator of the Office of Civil Defence, and provincial officials said most of the deaths were reported in the central province of Cebu, which was pummelled by Kalmaegi on Tuesday, setting off flash floods and causing a river and other waterways to swell.

The resulting flooding engulfed residential communities, forcing startled residents to climb up to their roofs, where they desperately pleaded to be rescued, officials said.

The Philippine Red Cross received many calls from people needing rescue from their roofs, its secretary-general Gwendolyn Pang said Tuesday, adding rescue efforts had to wait until flooding subsided to lessen the risks for emergency personnel.

open image in gallery Vehicles lie piled on after flooding caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi in Cebu city, central Philippines, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Hernandez)

Cebu, a bustling province of more than 2.4 million people, declared a state of calamity to allow authorities to disburse emergency funds more rapidly to deal with the latest natural disaster.

Cebu was still recovering from a 6.9 magnitude earthquake on 30 Sept that left at least 79 people dead and displaced thousands when houses collapsed or were severely damaged.

Hundreds of northern Cebu residents who were displaced by the earthquake were moved to sturdier evacuation shelters from flimsy tents before the typhoon struck, disaster-response officials said.

Other typhoon deaths were recorded in Southern Leyte province, where an elderly villager drowned in floodwaters after the typhoon made landfall in one of its eastern towns facing the Pacific. Another resident died after being hit by a fallen tree in central Bohol province, officials said.

open image in gallery Damaged vehicles are seen after flooding caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi in Cebu city, central Philippines, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Hernandez)

Before Kalmaegi’s landfall, officials said more than 387,000 people had evacuated to safer ground in eastern and central Philippine provinces. Authorities had warned of torrential rains, potentially destructive winds and storm surges of up to three metres (nearly 10ft).

Interisland ferries and fishing boats were prohibited from venturing out to increasingly rough seas, stranding more than 3,500 passengers and cargo truck drivers in nearly 100 seaports, the coast guard said. At least 186 domestic flights were canceled.

The Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons and storms each year. The country also is often hit by earthquakes and has more than a dozen active volcanoes, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.