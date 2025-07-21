Zoo defends treatment of ‘chonky’ leopard Apoh after TikTok post goes viral

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Malaysia’s National Zoo has defended its treatment of what appears to be a visibly overweight black leopard after a video of the animal went viral on social media.

The video posted by a TikTok user showed the male leopard named Apoh lying on his side in his enclosure in Zoo Negara. The video went on to rack up more than two million views and prompted a wave of jokes and memes across social media, with many viewers referring to Apoh as “chonky” and comparing him to a bear.

However, some raised questions about the animal’s physical condition and whether it pointed to possible neglect or inadequate enclosure standards.

Responding to the comments, Zoo Negara issued a statement in Malay under the original post, saying Apoh was under close supervision by veterinary staff.

“Don't worry, our vet team is taking care of Apoh with love, giving him the best treatment and close attention. They are monitoring Apoh closely and making sure Apoh is okay. We appreciate the words of encouragement given to help Apoh reach his ideal weight,” the zoo said, according to an online translation.

In a separate post on 15 July, which the zoo claimed was Apoh’s 15th birthday, the zoo said the animal was being given the best care. It added that Apoh was part of the zoo’s animal “adoption” programme, where regular people can help fund his food, healthcare and enrichment.

“Yes, Apoh is looking a little chonky but don’t worry! Our dedicated zookeepers and vets are keeping a close eye on him and making sure he gets the best care possible. We really appreciate all your concern and support for helping our animals stay in great shape,” the statement read.

The recent footage of Apoh stand in stark contrast from a 2023 video of him, where he looked far more active as well as physically more fit.

Zoo Negara has declined to comment.

While most people online have been referring to Apoh as a panther, the zoo clarified in an earlier social media post that the term “black panther” is a general descriptor for any melanistic big cat, including leopards, jaguars, and pumas. In Apoh’s case, he is a leopard whose dark pigmentation masks the characteristic rosette patterns on his coat, making them difficult to see.

Social media reaction has been mixed, with some users simply expressing their adoration for the big cat and others warning about the dangers of obesity in captive animals.

“If dangerous why cute?” asked one person.

“Apoh looks like a bear! His chonkiness is oh so super super adorable, but best of luck to the keepers in helping him lose weight and live longer! We hope to see him back in an athletic superhero black panther shape soon!” wrote another.