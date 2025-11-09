Super Typhoon Fung-wong latest: Philippines evacuates over 100,000 and braces for ‘catastrophic impact’
Super typhoon comes just days after Typhoon Kalmaegi killed 204 people in the Philippines
The Philippines has evacuated more than 100,000 people as Super Typhoon Fung-wong intensified ahead of landfall, bringing winds of up to 230kmph (143mph), torrential rain, and dangerous storm surges.
The country’s weather bureau raised the highest storm alert over southeastern Luzon, including Catanduanes and parts of Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur.
Authorities said the storm, known locally as Uwan, was expected to make landfall in Aurora province by Sunday night. It will later head towards Taiwan. Defence secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr, who oversees the country’s disaster response agencies and the military, warned about the potentially catastrophic impact of Fung-wong in televised remarks on Saturday.
Power outages were reported in parts of Eastern Visayas, and footage from the Philippine Coast Guard showed residents in Camarines Sur boarding trucks during mass evacuations. More than 300 domestic and international flights were cancelled.
The storm comes just days after Typhoon Kalmaegi killed 204 people in the Philippines before striking Vietnam, where it left five more dead and wrecked hundreds of coastal farms and fishing boats.
Super Typhoon Fung-wong, the biggest storm to threaten the Philippines this year, started battering the country’s northeastern coast ahead of landfall on Sunday, forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.
More than 300 flights cancelled
More than 300 domestic and international flights have been cancelled, according to the civil aviation regulator.
A video shared by ABS-CBN News on X showed stormy conditions in Catanduanes province, with an overcast sky, tree branches swaying violently in the wind, and strong rain visibly falling and pounding the area, its intensity audible.
Philippines evacuates 100,000 people as Fung-wong intensifies into super typhoon
The Philippines evacuated over 100,000 residents across its eastern and northern regions as Fung-wong intensified on Sunday into a super typhoon ahead of its expected arrival later in the day, threatening to unleash torrential rains, destructive winds, and storm surges.
Storm alert signals have been hoisted across large parts of the Philippines, with Signal No 5, the highest warning, raised over southeastern Luzon, including Catanduanes and coastal areas of Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur, while Metro Manila and surrounding areas are under Signal No 3.
Packing sustained winds of 185kmph (115mph) and gusts of up to 230kmph, Super Typhoon Fung-wong, locally known as Uwan, is forecast to make landfall in Aurora province in central Luzon tonight at the earliest.
