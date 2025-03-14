Singapore bans Malaysian coffee after detecting erectile dysfunction drug

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singapore has banned a Malaysian-made coffee product after authorities found it contained a prescription drug used to treat erectile dysfunction.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said it detected tadalafil, a potent medication requiring medical supervision, in the instant coffee mix Kopi Penumbuk, which was being sold on local e-commerce platforms. The product was advertised with claims of enhancing male sexual performance.

“SFA has worked with various online e-commerce platforms to remove listings of the product and issued warnings to the respective sellers to refrain from selling the product with immediate effect,” the agency said in a statement.

Tadalafil is a prescription drug that, if misused, can cause severe health complications, including heart attack, stroke, migraine, and priapism – a painful and prolonged erection.

The drug is particularly dangerous for individuals with heart conditions, as it can lead to a sudden drop in blood pressure, especially when taken alongside nitrate-based heart medications, the agency warned.

Consumers who have purchased Kopi Penumbuk have been advised not to consume it.

The agency has also directed those facing health concerns after consuming coffee product to seek medical attention.

“Consumers should also exercise caution and be mindful of the risks associated with consuming food bought from unknown or unverified sources, and are advised to seek more information before making any purchase,” it said.

Under Singapore’s Sale of Food Act, selling unsafe food products can result in a fine of up to S$5,000 (£2,890). Repeat offenders face steeper penalties, including fines of up to S$10,000 (£5,781) or a jail term of up to three months, or both.

The SFA has previously flagged several Malaysian-made food products over safety concerns.

In February, a weight-loss drink was removed from online platforms after it was found to contain sennosides, a laxative that can cause abdominal pain and cramps, reported the South China Morning Post. Last year, two types of candy were also pulled from the market for containing medicinal ingredients banned in food.

In 2022, Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority reported that two individuals were hospitalised after consuming a sexual enhancement coffee product containing tadalafil, suffering from migraine and priapism.