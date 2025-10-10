Philippines earthquake latest: Two dead and tsunami warnings lifted after powerful 7.4-magnitude tremor
Officials are telling people to ‘immediately evacuate to higher grounds until further notice’
A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of a southern Philippine province this morning, killing at least two people, prompting tsunami warnings and mass evacuations along coastal provinces.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said hazardous waves up to 3 metres above normal tides were possible within 300 km of the epicentre, with warnings extending to parts of the Philippines, Indonesia and Palau.
The quake hit at 9.43am local time about 62 km southeast of Manay town in Davao Oriental province, at a shallow depth of 10 km, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. Officials warned of possible damage and aftershocks.
Civil Defence official Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV urged people to “immediately evacuate to higher grounds until further notice”, warning that waves could strike six coastal provinces within two hours. “Owners of boats in harbours and those in the coastal areas should secure their boats and move away from the waterfronts,” he said.
The quake comes just weeks after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake in the central province of Cebu killed at least 74 people and displaced thousands.
Walls develop cracks at international airport
Office of Civil Defense deputy administrator Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV said several buildings sustained cracks in their walls, including an international airport in Davao city, but it remained operational without any flights being cancelled.
250 patients evacuated from a damaged hospital
About 250 patients were evacuated from a damaged hospital and would be temporarily housed in tents, Davao Oriental provincial Governor Nelson Dayanghirang Sr told ABS-CBN News Channel.
At least 2 people confirmed dead
At least two people are now confirmed dead after the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that hit this morning off the southern Philippines.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said the potential damage was being assessed.
President says rescue teams will be deployed as soon as 'safe to do so'
Philippines president Ferdinand Marcos Jr says potential earthquake damage was being assessed and rescue teams and relief operations were being prepared and would be deployed when it was safe to do so.
"We are now assessing the situation on the ground and ensuring that everyone is safe. … Search, rescue, and relief operations are already being prepared and will be deployed as soon as it is safe to do so," he said in a statement.
'We've had earthquakes in the past, but this was the strongest'
"I was driving my car when it suddenly swayed and I saw powerlines swaying wildly. People darted out of houses and buildings as the ground shook and electricity came off," Jun Saavedra, a disaster-mitigation officer of Generoso town in Davao Oriental, told The Associated Press by cellphone.
"We've had earthquakes in the past, but this was the strongest," Mr Saavedra said, adding that the intense ground swaying caused cracks in several buildings, including schools.
At least 50 students from a high school in his town were brought to a hospital by ambulance after either fainting or becoming dizzy due to the earthquake, he said.
Multiple aftershocks rattle Philippines
The quake struck about 62km from the town of Manay in the Mindanao region, at a shallow depth of about 10km. There are no immediate reports of damage, but officials in the Philippines have warned residents to expect waves above normal tides in the next two hours.
Multiple aftershocks – so far a 5.9 magnitude and 5.6 magnitude – have hit the same region in the last half hour.
Tsunami threat passed
The tsunami threat from the Philippines earthquake has passed, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.
