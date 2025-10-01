Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Philippines earthquake latest: Death toll rises to 31 as Cebu province declares ‘state of calamity’

Earthquake collapses homes, roads and public buildings in a region still reeling from a deadly storm just days earlier

Stuti Mishra
Tuesday 30 September 2025 23:25 EDT
People look at a collapsed building in Bogo City, Cebu province, Philippines after an offshore earthquake on late Tuesday
People look at a collapsed building in Bogo City, Cebu province, Philippines after an offshore earthquake on late Tuesday (AP)

At least 31 people have been killed after a powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Cebu province in the central Philippines late on Tuesday, collapsing homes, roads and public buildings in a region still reeling from a deadly storm just days earlier.

Officials said 14 people died in the coastal city of Bogo, where a landslide buried shanties in a mountain village. Twelve others were killed in Medellin town after ceilings and walls of houses gave way, while five people, including three coast guard personnel and a firefighter, died in San Remigio when a basketball game was disrupted by the tremor and they were crushed by falling walls.

Rescue teams were struggling to reach cut-off villages amid cracked highways, damaged water systems and widespread power outages. Hundreds of residents spent the night in open fields, fearing aftershocks.

The quake’s epicentre was about 19km northeast of Bogo at a shallow depth of 5km. A brief tsunami warning was issued and later lifted.

Cebu governor Pamela Baricuatro warned the full extent of the destruction may only become clear in daylight.

When and where did the earthquake strike?

The 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Bogo City in Cebu province in the central Visayas just before 10pm local time (2pm GMT) yesterday toppling buildings, cutting power and damaging a century-old church.

The tremor hit hardest in northern Cebu, including San Remigio.

Cebu, one of the Philippines’ most popular tourist regions with a population of 3.4 million, is also home to the country’s second-busiest gateway, Mactan-Cebu International Airport, which remained operational despite the quake.

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake was reported in the Philippines on Tuesday
A 6.9-magnitude earthquake was reported in the Philippines on Tuesday (United States Geological Survey.)
Stuti Mishra1 October 2025 04:25

At least 31 dead after 6.9-magnitude earthquake

Stuti Mishra1 October 2025 04:00

