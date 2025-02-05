Philippine lawmakers vote to impeach vice president Sara Duterte

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Philippines parliament voted on Wednesday to impeach the country’s vice president.

Sara Duterte, daughter of former president Rodrigo Duterte, is facing at least four impeachment complaints. Three complaints filed in December allege that she misused millions of pesos in confidential funds and attempted a cover up when asked to explain the spending. The new complaint from Wednesday accuses her of violating the constitution, betraying public trust, corruption, and other high crimes.

A majority of 215 lawmakers voted in support of the impeachment motion, House of Representatives secretary general Reginald Velasco said.

"The motion is approved," speaker Martin Romualdez said.

Ms Duterte has not responded to the parliamentary action.

She has previously denied wrongdoing and described the moves against her as a political vendetta.

The motion will go to the Senate, which will try the vice president. The proceedings could result in Ms Duterte’s removal and lifetime disqualification from holding office.

A trial date for the impeachment has not been finalised yet.

Seen as a candidate to succeed president Ferdinand Marcos Jr after his term expires in 2028, Ms Duterte is facing multiple political challenges, including an investigation for issuing a death threat against the president last year. She has claimed that she wasn’t threatening the leader, only expressing concern for her own safety.

Ms Duterte has been engaged in a months-long battle with Mr Marcos Jr and his allies after falling out with the president.

Mr Marcos Jr had urged the parliament to not pursue the vice president’s impeachment, calling it a “storm in a teacup” that would distract the legislature from its main responsibilities.

His executive secretary Lucas Bersamin, however, said on Monday the presidential office will “not interfere” with the impeachment complaints.