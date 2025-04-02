Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Myanmar's ruling military has declared a temporary ceasefire in the country's civil war to facilitate relief efforts following a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that has killed more than 3,000 people.

The announcement by the military's high command was reported on state television MRTV, which said the truce would run until April 22 and was aimed at showing compassion for people affected by last Friday’s disaster.

It followed unilateral temporary ceasefires announced by armed resistance groups opposed to military rule. Those groups must refrain from attacking the state, or regrouping, or else the military will take "necessary" measures, the army's statement said.

It came as rescuers pulled two men alive from the ruins of a hotel in Myanmar's capital, a third from a guesthouse in another city, and another in the country's second city, Mandalay, five days after the quake.

But most teams were finding only bodies.

The quake hit at midday on Friday, toppling thousands of buildings, collapsing bridges and buckling roads.

open image in gallery Survivors made homeless by the earthquake bathe in the Irrawaddy River in front of the collapsed Ava Bridge, in Sagaing ( AFP via Getty Images )

The death toll rose to 3,003 on Wednesday, with more than 4,500 people injured, MRTV reported. Local reports suggest much higher figures.

It comes amid civil war in Myanmar, making a dire humanitarian crisis even worse.

More than three million people had been displaced from their homes and nearly 20 million were in need even before it hit, according to the United Nations.

Two of the major armed resistance forces fighting the military, which seized power in 2021 from the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, had announced ceasefires to facilitate the humanitarian response to the earthquake, though the military initially did not relent in its attacks.

In the capital Naypyitaw, a team of Turkish and local rescue workers used an endoscopic camera to locate Naing Lin Tun on a lower floor of the damaged hotel where he worked.

They pulled him gingerly through a hole jackhammered through a floor and loaded him on to a gurney nearly 108 hours after he was first trapped.

open image in gallery Survivors queue for food and relief supplies following a strong earthquake in Sagaing, Myanmar ( REUTERS )

Shirtless and covered in dust, he appeared weak but conscious in a video released by the local fire department, as he was fitted with an IV drip and taken away.

State-run MRTV reported later in the day that another man was saved from the same building, more than 121 hours after the quake struck. Both were aged 26.

Another man was rescued by a team of Malaysian and local crews from a collapsed guesthouse in the Sagaing township, near the epicentre of the earthquake close to Myanmar's second-largest city, Mandalay.

The earthquake also rocked neighbouring Thailand, causing the collapse of a high-rise building under construction in Bangkok.

One body was removed from the rubble early on Wednesday, raising the death toll in Bangkok to 22 with 35 injured, primarily at the construction site.

open image in gallery Buddhist monks clear up rubble at the damaged Thahtay Kyaung Monastery in Mandalay ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Three Brotherhood Alliance, one of a powerful group of militias that has taken a large swathe of the country from the military, announced a unilateral one-month ceasefire on Tuesday to facilitate the humanitarian response.

The shadow opposition National Unity Government founded by legislators ousted in 2021 had already called a ceasefire for its forces.

The announcements had put pressure on the military government to follow suit.

Countries have pledged millions in assistance to help Myanmar and humanitarian aid organisations with the monumental task ahead.

Most of the details so far have come from Mandalay, which was near the epicentre of the earthquake, and Naypyitaw, about 165 miles north of Mandalay.

Many areas are without power, telephone or mobile phone connections and difficult to reach by road, but more reports are beginning to trickle in.

In Singu township, about 40 miles north of Mandalay, 27 gold miners were killed in a collapse, the independent Democratic Voice of Burma reported.