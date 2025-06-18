Indonesia volcano live: Dozens of Bali flights suspended after eruption spews ash 6 miles into sky
Authorities raise highest-level alert and create 8km danger zone after eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki
Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano spewed towering columns of hot ash more than 6 miles into the air, triggering the highest possible volcano alert and causing significant flight cancellations.
One of Indonesia's most active volcanoes east of Bali erupted at 5.35pm local time on Tuesday and unleashed 10,000m (about 32,800ft) of grey clouds in the air that could be seen from 150km away.
Indonesia's Geology Agency expanded the danger zone surrounding the volcano to 8km from the crater and warned residents to be vigilant about heavy rainfall triggering lava flows.
The volcanic activity forced dozens of flights to Bali to be cancelled on Wednesday, with many airlines saying they were closely following the developments.
Virgin Australia, Jetstar and Air New Zealand confirmed cancellations of planes flying out of Bali airport.
Air India, Singapore’s TigerAir and China’s Juneyao Airlines also suspended flight operations “due to volcano”, Bali’s international airport said.
It forced dozens of residents living in two villages near the volcano to evacuate their houses, officials at the local disaster mitigation agency said.
An eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki – a 1,584m (5,197ft) mountain – in November killed nine people and injured dozens. It also erupted in May.
In pictures: Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki erupts
Pictures show the moment the Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano erupted and stunned local residents with a towering column of ash rising in the sky.
The pictures also show residents in Talibura village in Sikka, East Nusa Tenggar, cleaning the volcanic ash from their roofs afterwards.
The ash expanded into a mushroom-shaped cloud that could be seen from cities located 90km to 150km from the mountain.
Two villages near volcano evacuated, officials say
Dozens of residents living in two villages near the volcano have been evacuated after the eruption of one of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia, a National Disaster Mitigation Agency official said.
Avi Hallan, an official at the local disaster mitigation agency told Reuters that the villagers had been evacuated.
"Streets in the two villages were filled with thick ash, gravel, and sand," she said, adding no casualties were reported.
Remaining residents were warned to be vigilant about heavy rainfall triggering lava flows in rivers originating from the volcano.
Dozens of Bali flights cancelled after Mount Lewotobi eruption
A number of flights to the Indonesian resort island of Bali were cancelled and operations at the airport in Maumere in East Nusa Tenggara province were suspended due to the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki laki, officials said on Wednesday.
Several international flights from India, Singapore and Australia to Bali were hit due to the eruption, the Bali international airport website showed.
The government closed the Fransiskus Xaverius Seda airport in Maumere from Wednesday until Thursday "to ensure the safety of the passengers,” said the airport operator AirNav in its Instagram post.
Highest alert issued after Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano erupts
Indonesia raised its disaster alert level to the highest possible after Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki began erupting on Tuesday.
Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki is located on the tourist island of Flores in eastern Indonesia, and the eruption sent a tower of hot ash and smoke reaching 10km high that was visible from 150km away.“
The height of the eruption column was observed at approximately 10,000 metres above the summit. The ash column was observed to be grey with thick intensity,” Indonesia's volcanology agency said, after its alert level was raised to the highest of a four-tiered system.
The eruption caused minor tremors around the volcano and forced the evacuation of at least one village, a spokesperson of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said.
