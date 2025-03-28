Myanmar and Thailand earthquake latest: More than 140 dead in Myanmar as 117 trapped under Bangkok skyscraper
At least eight people are dead and 117 missing after a skyscraper in Bangkok, Thailand, collapsed following the quake in Myanmar
At least 153 people have died after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar today, sending tremors as far as Bangkok and reducing buildings in the region to rubble.
Myanmar’s ruling military junta said at least 144 people were killed and 737 injured in the country following Friday’s catastrophic earthquake, which prompted both Thailand and Myanmar to declare a state of emergency. Ruling military general Min Aung Hlaing warned that more deaths and casualties should be expected.
In Bangkok, which has been declared a disaster area by city authorities, a high-rise building under construction collapsed in a huge plume of dust near the city’s Chatuchak Market. Dramatic footage circulating on social media showed scenes of panic as the structure crumbling into a cloud of dust and onlookers screamed and ran.
At least 117 people are missing in the building, rescuers said. Nine people are confirmed dead in Bangkok including eight at the building site, the city’s deputy governor Tavida Kamolvej said.
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake had a depth of 10km (6.2 miles) and was centred about 17km from Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city. A strong 6.4-magnitude aftershock followed the initial tremor.
UN allocates $5m from emergency relief fund
The UN’s emergency relief coordinator has made an initial allocation of $5m for recovery efforts in southeast Asia as the international body works to recover from massive US funding cuts to the region.
International and local UN staff are working to gather information on the number of people impacted, damage to infrastructure and the scope of the humanitarian needs, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.
“The earthquake will compound an already dire humanitarian situation in Myanmar, where nearly 20 million people need assistance across the country, including more than 3.5 million people displaced from their homes,” Mr Dujarric was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.
Thirty bodies recovered from collapsed apartment blocks in ancient Mandalay township, rescue worker says
A rescue worker from Amarapura, an ancient city and now a township of Mandalay, has told Reuters that the bodies of 30 people had been recovered from collapsed multi-story apartment blocks.
“I have never experienced anything like this before – our town looks like a collapsed city," he told the news agency, estimating that about a fifth of the buildings had been destroyed.
“We received calls for help from people from the inside, but we cannot help because we do not have enough manpower and machines to remove the debris, but we will not stop working.”
Millions already internally displaced in Myanmar prior to quake
Before the quake struck, the United Nations estimated that hundreds of thousands of civilians had been displaced by internal fighting, and there are now more than 3 million internally displaced people in Myanmar overall, with some 18.6 million people in need of humanitarian aid.
However, access issues and recent cuts to foreign assistance have devastated the already war-torn country. A 90-day freeze on foreign assistance programs announced earlier this year by US president Donald Trump has led to other cuts in services for refugees from Myanmar, including the shutdown of hospital care in camps in neighbouring Thailand where more than 100,000 are living, according to activists and Thai officials.
US experts estimate that fatalities in Myanmar could exceed 10,000
The US Geological Survey’s (USGS) earthquake hazards programme has suggested that fatalities could be between 10,000 and 100,000 people, and the economic impact could be as high as 70 per cent of Myanmar's GDP.
According to Dr Roger Musson, an honorary research fellow at the British Geological Survey, such forecasts are based on data from past earthquakes and on Myanmar's size, location and overall quake readiness.
Speaking to Reuters, Dr Musson said that the shallow depth of the quake – at just 6.2 miles, according to the USGS – meant the damage would be more severe: “This is very damaging because it has occurred at a shallow depth, so the shockwaves are not dissipated as they go from the focus of the earthquake up to the surface. The buildings received the full force of the shaking.”
He added: “It's important not to be focused on epicentres because the seismic waves don't radiate out from the epicentre – they radiate out from the whole line of the fault.”
Noting that the last major quake to hit the region was in 1956, Dr Musson said that homes in central Myanmar are unlikely to have been built to withstand seismic forces as powerful as those that hit on Friday.
Rescue workers continue search for survivors into the night in Bangkok
As darkness fell in Bangkok, rescue workers continued to search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building, where scores of people were still feared missing.
Tremors cause damage and casualties in southern China, reports claim
According to Chinese media reports, the earthquake was also felt in China’s Yunnan and Sichuan provinces, and caused damage and injuries in the city of Ruili – which sits on the border with Myanmar.
Footage reported to have been captured in Ruili showed building debris littering a street and a person being wheeled in a stretcher toward an ambulance.
The shaking in Mangshi, a Chinese city some 60 miles northeast of Ruili, was so strong that people couldn't stand, one resident told The Paper, an online media outlet.
Ten dead, 16 injured and 101 missing at three construction sites in Bangkok, authorities say
In Thailand, Bangkok city authorities have said that 10 people have been killed, 16 injured and 101 missing from three construction sites, including the high-rise responsible for at least eight of the confirmed deaths.
Myanmar capital’s 1,000-bed hospital damaged in quake, state media says
A 1,000-bed hospital in Myanmar’s capital Nyapyitaw was among the buildings that sustained damage from the earthquake, according to state media.
Agence France-Presse earlier reported that rows of people injured in the quake lay outside the hospital’s emergency department as a stream of casualties were brought there on Friday. The entrance to the emergency area itself was heavily damaged, and a car could reportedly be seen crushed under the concrete of the collapsed entrance.
