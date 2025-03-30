Myanmar and Thailand earthquake latest: Aftershocks continue as race to find survivors enters critical hours
Myanmar’s military denounced over airstrikes as rescue efforts continue
Aftershocks continued to rock Mandalay in Myanmar on Sunday two days after the country's most powerful earthquake in a century, with the strongest measuring 5.1 according to the US Geological Survey.
In Bangkok, rescuers are searching for 83 people missing after the earthquake, including those trapped in the rubble of an under-construction skyscraper.
Rescuers warned that a critical survival window of 72 hours in which to find people alive is closing.
Hospitals in Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, have been overwhelmed and many in the city spent Saturday night sleeping outside as the threat from multiple aftershocks continued.
At least 1,644 people have died in Myanmar, and the toll is expected to rise further, with 3,400 injured and dozens still missing in a country already ravaged by a four-year civil war.
Despite the unfolding disaster, Myanmar’s ruling military junta continued to conduct airstrikes late on Friday, according to UN officials.
The National United Government, an opposition government coordinating the rebel war effort from exile, said it would order a two-week unilateral ceasefire from Sunday so as not to impede rescue efforts.
Myanmar military denounced as ‘inhumane’ for continuing airstrikes after devastating earthquake
Myanmar’s military junta continued bombing parts of the war-torn country even as the most powerful earthquake in over a century left hundreds dead and millions displaced.
The 7.7 magnitude earthquake, which struck central Myanmar on Friday and also sent powerful jolts into neighbouring China and Thailand, has killed at least 1,644 people and injured 3,400, with military-run government still assessing the full extent of the disaster.
The earthquake was the biggest to hit Myanmar since 1912, according to the United States Geological Survey, and has devastated civilian infrastructure including the main highway running up the spine of the country. Many of the worst-hit areas have still not been reached by official agencies, with most rescue efforts being conducted by local residents removing rubble by hand.
‘Inhumane’ Myanmar military continues airstrikes after devastating earthquake
Aftershock measuring 5.1 hits Mandalay
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake again struck Myanmar's second-largest city, Mandalay, on Sunday, the latest in a string of aftershocks following Friday's devastating quake.
People screamed as the aftershock struck in the city where millions have been displaced.
Aftershocks have continued to exacerbate problems for rescue teams that started trickling into the region, the area hardest-hit by Friday's massive quake that killed more than 1,600 people.
Their efforts have been hindered by buckled roads, downed bridges, poor communications and the challenges of operating in a country in the midst of a civil war.
Medical services overwhelmed in Myanmar
Hospitals in Myanmar’s cities have been overwhelmed as they deal with the influx of patients after Friday's 7.7-magnitude earthquake.
Many areas have not yet been reached by the authorities and most rescue efforts so far have been undertaken by people working by hand to clear rubble, said Cara Bragg, the Yangon-based manager of Catholic Relief Services in Myanmar.
"It's mainly been local volunteers, local people who are just trying to find their loved ones," Ms Bragg said after being briefed by her colleague in Mandalay.
Many of Mandalay's 1.5 million people spent the night sleeping on the streets, either left homeless by the quake or out of fear of aftershocks.
An initial report on earthquake relief efforts issued on Saturday by the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs noted damage or destruction to many healthcare facilities, and warned a "severe shortage of medical supplies is hampering response efforts, including trauma kits, blood bags, anaesthetics, assistive devices, essential medicines, and tents for health workers".
Thailand orders probe into Bangkok skyscraper collapse
The Thai government has ordered a thorough investigation into the collapse of the 33-storey building during the powerful earthquake.
The Department of Public Works and Town and Country Planning (DPT) has been tasked with leading the inquiry of the under construction State Audit Office's building.
Prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra stated in a media interview that a committee will determine the cause of the structural failure and submit a report within a week, according to Bangkok Post.
The investigation will focus on key aspects, including the building’s design, the authority responsible for approving it, and whether any flaws in these processes contributed to the collapse.
Ms Shinawatra said she had never seen anything like this in her experience in the construction industry.
"I watched multiple clips of the building collapse from different angles. From my experience in the construction industry, I have never seen an issue like this. We must investigate thoroughly because a significant portion of the budget was allocated, and the deadline for completion had been extended," she said.
Pope, recovering from pneumonia, prays for quake-hit Southeast Asia
Pope Francis, recovering from a serious bout of pneumonia, has offered prayers for the victims of a devastating earthquake that struck Southeast Asia.
"The pope has been informed of the disaster in Myanmar and is praying for the dramatic situation and for the many victims, also in Thailand," the Vatican said in a statement.
Since returning to the Vatican on Sunday, the 88-year-old pontiff has been undergoing physical and respiratory therapy, showing slight improvements in his speech and mobility.
Myanmar earthquake survivors dig through rubble with bare hands as death toll soars past 1,600
amily members dug with their bare hands through rubble in search of loved ones buried by Myanmar’s powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake on Saturday, as countries around the world raced to provide life-saving aid.
The official death toll in Myanmar soared to 1,644 but was expected to continue rising, as a country already ravaged by civil war struggled to come to terms with the devastation centred on Mandalay, its second-biggest city and a former capital.
Power supplies across the country have been affected, and with no access to heavy machinery or immediate help from the military junta, local residents and volunteer rescue workers struggled to reach victims buried under the wreckage.
Myanmar earthquake survivors dig through rubble with bare hands as death toll soars
Airport control tower collapsed in Myanmar, satellite image shows
Satellite images showed that the air traffic control tower at Myanmar’s Naypyidaw International Airport collapsed in the powerful earthquake.
Caritas Australia, an NGO with partners in Myanmar, also confirmed that the control tower collapsed and a staff member has been killed.
Naypyidaw International Airport is one of the major airports in Myanmar that primarily serves government officials, diplomats, and domestic flights, with limited international connectivity.
Aerial images show the scale of destruction after deadiest earthquake in decades
Satellite and aerial images showed the extent of destruction in Myanmar after the deadliest earthquake in decades struck the civil-war torn country.
Several Buddhist temples, some dating back centuries, were either destroyed or severely damaged in the earthquake.
The Ava bridge built by the Britishers near Mandalay collapsed into the Irrawaddy river.
Below are images showing the extent of the devastation.
Robots, dogs, drones used in search for survivors in high-rise collapse
Rescue teams in Bangkok are deploying advanced technology, including drones, robots, and search dogs, in their efforts to locate survivors after the collapse of a high-rise building.
Search dogs have already combed through the rubble, while drones and robots continue to assist in identifying trapped individuals amid the debris.
Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt announced that X-ray machinery from Israel was expected to arrive overnight to enhance the search operation.
K9 dogs, or specially trained search-and-rescue dogs, are used in disaster response to locate survivors trapped under rubble.
12 Chinese nationals injured in Myanmar earthquake
At least 12 Chinese nationals have been confirmed injured in Myanmar following the earthquake, according to state media.
More details are awaited.
