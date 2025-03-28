What caused the earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand and why was it so damaging?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake has killed at least 150 people in Myanmar and Thailand, leaving the region reeling as rescuers pick through vast piles of rubble to find missing people.

Thousands streamed out of their buildings in scenes of panic and chaos after the quake struck at around midday on Friday, causing numerous structures to come crashing down in one of the worst earthquakes the region has seen.

In Bangkok, rescue efforts have continued into the dark for 117 missing people after a skyscraper, which was still under construction, collapsed in a huge plume of dust as onlookers screamed and ran from the site. At least nine people have died in Bangkok, eight at the site of the skyscraper.

open image in gallery People stand near a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, ( REUTERS )

The scale of damage in Myanmar, which is not as open to press and humanitarian organisations as Thailand, is less clear but is expected to be severe. Religious buildings, roads and hospitals have been damaged and the Red Cross has expressed concerns about the stability of the region’s dams.

As rescuers continue working to save people trapped under the rubble, here’s a look at how and why the earthquake happened in Myanmar.

What happened and why?

At around 6am GMT, a huge quake was recorded in the centre of Myanmar.

The quake, which had a depth of 6.2 miles (10km) and was centred about 10.3 miles (17km) from Myanmar’s second-largest city of Mandalay, was followed by a strong 6.4-magnitude aftershock.

Earthquakes strike when tectonic plates, the large rocks making up the Earth’s crust, rub against each other. The USGS says the Myanmar quake occurred due to “strike slip faulting” between the India and Eurasia plates - which Myanmar sits on top of.

open image in gallery Impacted area of the massive 7.7 earthquake ( USGS )

Are earthquakes common in Myanmar?

Sitting on the boundary between two tectonic plates, Myanmar is one of the most seismically active countries in the world.

But earthquakes of such magnitude are rare in the heavily-affected Sagaing region.

"The plate boundary between the India Plate and Eurasia Plate runs approximately north-south, cutting through the middle of the country," said Joanna Faure Walker, a professor and earthquake expert at University College London.

Plates move past each other horizontally at different speeds. While this causes “strike slip” quakes which aren’t as powerful as those seen in “subduction zones”, they still have the capacity to hit magnitudes of 7 to 8.

open image in gallery Roads are torn up by the earthquake in Myanmar ( AFP via Getty Images )

Why was the earthquake so damaging?

While Sagaing has been hit by several quakes in recent years, including a 6.8-magnitude quake killing at least 26 in 2012, Friday’s event was “probably the biggest” to hit Myanmar’s mainland in 75 years, according to UCL earthquake expert Bill McGuire.

The shallow depth of the quake meant the damage would be more severe, honorary research fellow at the British Geological Survey Roger Musson said.

"This is very damaging because it has occurred at a shallow depth, so the shockwaves are not dissipated as they go from the focus of the earthquake up to the surface. The buildings received the full force of the shaking.

open image in gallery People inspect the debris of a collapsed building in Mandalay ( AFP via Getty Images )

"It's important not to be focused on epicentres because the seismic waves don't radiate out from the epicentre - they radiate out from the whole line of the fault," he added.

Was Myanmar prepared?

Fatalities could range between 10,000 and 100,000 people, the USGS Earthquake Hazards Program said using data based on Myanmar’s size, location and overall quake readiness.

Infrastructure has not been built to withstand large-scale quakes in the Sagaing region due to the relative rarity of large seismic events - meaning the damage could be catastrophic.

Mr Musson said that the last major quake to hit the region was in 1956, and homes are unlikely to have been built to withstand seismic forces as powerful as those that hit on Friday.

"Most of the seismicity in Myanmar is further to the west whereas this is running down the centre of the country," he said.