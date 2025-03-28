Mapped: The regions hit worst by 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake turned high-rise buildings to rubble and sent people rushing out of their homes in Myanmar and Thailand on Friday.

At least five people were killed after the quake struck at a depth of 10km, about 17.2km from Myanmar's second-largest city of Mandalay, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The midday temblor was followed by a strong 6.4 magnitude aftershock, and people in Bangkok evacuated from their buildings were cautioned to stay outside in case there were more.

open image in gallery The powerful earthquake struck about 17.2km from Myanmar's second-largest city of Mandalay ( The Independent/Datawrapper )

Three people died in Myanmar after a mosque partially collapsed, according to reports. The quake destroyed multiple buildings and damaged palaces in popular tourist areas of Myanmar – a country already affected by the ongoing civil war between the military and the armed rebel forces.

An officer from the Myanmar Fire Services Department told Reuters: "We have started the search and are going around Yangon to check for casualties and damage. So far, we have no information yet."

open image in gallery People stand near the site of a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday ( Reuters )

Social media posts from Mandalay showed collapsed buildings and debris strewn across streets of the city. The colonial era Ava bridge which connected the Mandalay and Sagaing regions, collapsed into the Irrawady River shortly after the first jolt.

The quake brought down a skyscraper under construction in Bangkok, killing at least two workers, the local police said. A rescue operation in underway to save dozens of trapped workers.

open image in gallery Impacted area of the massive 7.7 earthquake ( USGS )

Witnesses in Bangkok said people ran out onto the streets in panic, many of them hotel guests in bathrobes and swimming costumes as water cascaded down from an elevated pool at a luxury hotel.

open image in gallery ( AFP/Getty )

Water from high-rise rooftop pools sloshed over the side as they shook, and debris fell from many buildings as the long-lasting earthquake rattled the city.