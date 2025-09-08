Why did Nepal ban 26 social media channels, including X, WhatsApp and YouTube?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 14 people were reportedly killed in Nepal on Monday after police opened fire on protesters demonstrating against a government ban on major social media platforms.

Crowds of tens of thousands gathered in the capital Kathmandu to oppose the decision by authorities to block most social media platforms, including Facebook, X and YouTube, saying that the companies had failed to register and submit to government oversight.

Thousands of youths, including students, many in their school or college uniforms, were stopped by police from marching towards the parliament building, where demonstrations are not allowed. Protesters carried the national flag and placards with slogans such as "Shut down corruption and not social media", "Unban social media", and "Youths against corruption", as they marched through Kathmandu.

Television visuals showed some protesters throwing projectiles at police personnel who were dressed in riot gear and huddled in one place as smoke from tear gas shells filled the street. Protesters also pushed against police barricades and brought them down.

Police fired tear gas, water cannons and live rounds as protesters attempted to storm the legislature.

open image in gallery Demonstrators carry an injured victim (C) during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu on 8 September 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Authorities later imposed a curfew around the parliament complex and the surrounding Singha Durbar district, home to the offices of the prime minister, president and other ministries.

A police spokesperson said security forces had been instructed to use batons, water cannons and rubber bullets to regain control but confirmed that firearms were also deployed when crowds overran barricades.

open image in gallery Demonstrators gather outside Nepal's Parliament during a protest in Kathmandu on 8 September 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

The unrest followed the government’s decision last week to block access to 26 platforms, including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube and WhatsApp, after what the government claims to be the companies’ failure to register in Nepal and accept official oversight.

open image in gallery Riot police personnel stand guard during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu on 8 September 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Officials said repeated notices had been ignored and argued that unregulated social media was enabling the spread of fake identities, fraud and hate speech. Only five services – including TikTok and Viber – had complied with the requirement and remained accessible.

A bill now before parliament seeks to require platforms to set up local offices and ensure they are “properly managed, responsible and accountable”. Rights groups have condemned the draft law as a tool for censorship designed to silence dissent.

open image in gallery Riot police stand guard outside the parliament building as they clash with the protesters in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, 8 Septem 2025 ( AP )

open image in gallery A demonstrator jumps from the gate of the Parliament during a protest against corruption and the government's decision to block several social media platforms, in Kathmandu, Nepal 8 September 2025 ( Reuters )

The ban has proved especially controversial among young Nepalis, with Monday’s march dubbed the “protest of Gen Z” in local media. More than 90 per cent of the country’s 30 million people use the internet, and social networks are central to political debate.

open image in gallery Smoke billows from an ambulance next to riot police officers and demonstrators during a protest against corruption and the government's decision to block several social media platforms, in Kathmandu, Nepal ( Reuters )

Nepal briefly banned TikTok in 2023, accusing it of spreading indecent material and threatening “social harmony”. That decision was reversed last year after the company pledged compliance with local rules. Pornographic websites have been blocked nationwide since 2018.

open image in gallery Riot police personnel fire tear gas as demonstrators pelt stones during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu on 8 September 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

The government of prime minister KP Sharma Oli has faced mounting criticism for failing to tackle corruption and economic stagnation. Monday’s bloodshed marks the deadliest confrontation with protesters since his administration took office.

Nepal's social media shutdown comes as governments worldwide, including the US, EU, Brazil, India, China and Australia, take steps to tighten oversight of social media and Big Tech due to growing concern about issues such as misinformation, data privacy, online harm and national security.

Critics say many of these measures risk stifling free expression, but regulators say stricter controls are needed to protect users and preserve social order.