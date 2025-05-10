India-Pakistan latest: Pakistan launches retaliation strikes after ‘India targets military bases’
Pakistan said it was launching ‘Operation Bunyanun Marsoos’ after it claimed India attacked several of its military airbases early Saturday
Pakistan's military says it has begun retaliating against “Indian aggression” and initiated what it called “Operation Bunyanun Marsoos” bombing strikes.
Early on Saturday local time, Pakistan accused India of attacking several of its military airbases, including Nur Khan in Rawalpindi, a crucial site less than six miles from Islamabad.
In response, Pakistani officials said that they had targeted several air bases and a missile storage facility, including in the Indian-administered region of Kashmir. Explosions were heard near the Pathankot military airfield in Punjab and Udhampur air force base. Residents also reported loud explosions in the city of Srinagar.
It is the latest escalation in a conflict triggered by a massacre last month that India blames Pakistan for.
Pakistan's Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry gave a live TV broadcast on state television where he warned India to "wait for our response."
The Government of Pakistan also posted on X: "India must now prepare for Pakistan’s response. The Armed Forces of Pakistan are fully prepared to defend the homeland, airspace, and national security."
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an urgent meeting of the National Command Authority on Saturday.
Pakistan has closed its airspace to all air traffic on Saturday, a Pakistan Airports Authority spokesperson said.
Rubio speaks to Pakistani army chief
US secretary of state Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistani army chief Asim Munir earlier today, according to the US Department of State.
He offered US assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts, urging both parties to find ways to deescalate.
At least one dead and two wounded by shelling in Indian-controlled Kashmir
A civil administrator was killed and two people wounded in Pakistani shelling in a frontier town near the highly militarised Line of Control in Indian-controlled Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said the official was killed when a Pakistani shell hit his house in southern Rajouri town early this morning.
Police said the official's two staff members were critically injured.Indian and Pakistani soldiers have heavily exchanged artillery and gunfire along the Line of Control that divides the disputed Kashmir region between the two nuclear-armed rivals.
Indian officials said Pakistani troops barraged their posts overnight with artillery, mortars and gunfire at multiple locations in Kashmir. They said Indian soldiers responded.
Saturday's killing takes the death toll in Indian-administered Kashmir to 19 since Wednesday when the two countries' latest military standoff began. Pakistan has said Indian mortar and artillery fire has killed 17 civilians in Pakistan-administered Kashmir in the same period.
Pakistan says it targeted S-400 air defence system in India
Pakistan's military said that its retaliatory strikes against India are ongoing.
According to a statement by the military, the Pakistan Air Force's JF-17 Thunder aircraft launched hypersonic missiles that struck a key Indian military facility in Adampur, in Punjab's Jalandhar district where India has an air force base.
The military claimed that the Indian S-400 air defense system was destroyed in the strike on Adampur. India has not commented on any of the claims and there was no way to independently verify the information.
Pakistan shuts down flights countrywide
Pakistan has shut down every airport for all flight operations, according to the country's civil aviation authority.
In a statement, it said the decision to close Pakistan's airspace for all flights was made because of the developing situation following the attacks made by India.
Indian prime minister holds security meeting before Pak missile launch
Hours before Pakistan's claim of India launching missiles into its territories to target airbases, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top security officials, including defence minister Rajnath Singh, national security adviser Ajit Doval and the chiefs of the army, navy and air force.
A video released by Mr Modi's office overnight showed one of the Indian military officials taking notes of the discussion. The video did not include sound.
Pakistan launched Al-Fatah missile
Pakistan's military launched a retaliatory strike with its Al-Fatah missile after naming it in memory of the Pakistani children killed during India's strikes in various parts of the country this week, according to state-run Pakistan Television.
Calling it Pakistan's counterstrike, state-run Pakistani media said the missile symbolised the nation's resolve and served as a tribute to the young lives lost.
Pakistan Television said that Pakistan would never forget the children who were killed, emphasising that their memory lived on as a symbol of national unity and resilience.
Tourists flee Amritsar
Sirens blared for more than two hours on Friday in Amritsar, which houses the Golden Temple revered by Sikhs.
Tourists fled the city by road as the airport was closed.
"We really wanted to stay but the loud sounds, sirens, and blackouts are giving us sleepless nights. Our families back home are worried for us so we have booked a cab and are leaving," said a Briton who did not want to be identified.
Schools were closed in the Bikaner region of India's desert state of Rajasthan, and residents near the Pakistan border said they were told to consider moving in with relatives elsewhere or using government-arranged accommodation.
Families flee border areas and people stockpile food
Residents in both Pakistan and India rushed to stockpile foods and other essential supplies, while families living near the border fled to safer areas.
Armed clashes between the nuclear-armed nations have been escalating, in the worst fighting between the two countries in nearly three decades.
In the Indian state of Punjab, Amanpreet Dhillon, 26, said many families in his village just 13 km (8 miles) from the border with Pakistan had sent women and children to safer areas.
In Indian-administered Kashmir's Uri district, residents said many fled overnight after houses were struck by shelling, some taking shelter behind rocks or in bunkers.
"We have never seen such intense shelling in our life," said Bashir Ahmad, 45, in the town of Baramulla in Uri. "It was a nightmare."
