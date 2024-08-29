Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724912741

Typhoon Shanshan latest: Three dead as storm makes landfall with Japan preparing for ‘major disaster’

Hundreds of flights cancelled and factories closed as Typhoon Shanshan makes landfall

Andy Gregory,Stuti Mishra
Thursday 29 August 2024 02:25
Comments
Typhoon Shanshan: Strong winds in Kagoshima as storm makes landfall in Japan

At least three people have been killed in southwestern Japan as Typhoon Shanshan made landfall, bringing strong winds, torrential rains, and landslides.

Factories have been shuttered and hundreds of flights cancelled as the typhoon made landfall near Satsumasendai city located in the country’s southwestern island of Kyushu on Thursday morning, with gusts of up to 198 kph (123 mph), the weather agency said.

Authorities warned the storm could be one of the strongest ever to hit the region, and local governments have issued evacuation orders for millions of residents in several prefectures.

At least one person was missing, two were severely injured, and five suffered minor injuries because of the typhoon, chief cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

“As this typhoon is moving slowly, the total amount of rain could be rather big,” Hayashi told a regular news conference.

After striking Kyushu over the next few days the storm is expected to approach central and eastern regions, including the capital Tokyo, around the weekend, the agency said – but the typhoon’s path is proving difficult to predict.

1724912741

Typhoon Shanshan could lash Japan with up to 1000mm of rainfall

Typhoon Shanshan has been downgraded and emergency warnings for storms and high waves have come down from the highest alert level across much of Kyushu prefecture after it made landfall there at 8am this morning.

However, despite the downgrade, residents were urged to take precautions with forecasts showing historic rainfall.

Over the past 48 hours, some areas have been hit with more than 700mm (about 27.5 inches) of torrential rain.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency warned that certain areas could see a total of 1,000mm (about 39 inches) of rain over the next couple of days.

The JMA warns that additional heavy rain clouds are likely to form over large parts of Kyushu, as well as in Yamaguchi Prefecture and the Shikoku region, through Friday.

This increases the risk of rain-related disasters.

Stuti Mishra29 August 2024 07:25
1724910358

Map shows Typhoon Shanshan moving north

The latest forecasts show Typhoon Shanshan will continue moving northwards through Japan, making its way to Tokyo by the weekend.

The storm is moving at a speed of 15km/h and is expected to hover over Kyushu before making its way towards central and eastern Japan.

Map from NHK shows Typhoon Shanshan’s movement ahead
Map from NHK shows Typhoon Shanshan’s movement ahead (Screengrab/Youtube - NHK)
Stuti Mishra29 August 2024 06:45
1724908720

Photos: Damaged walls, strong winds and heavy rains in Japan after Typhoon Shanshan

An exterior wall of a building is seen damaged by strong wind of a typhoon in Miyazaki, western Japan
An exterior wall of a building is seen damaged by strong wind of a typhoon in Miyazaki, western Japan (AP)
A man holds his umbrella in the wind outside Hakata station in Fukuoka, Japan
A man holds his umbrella in the wind outside Hakata station in Fukuoka, Japan (AFP via Getty Images)
This aerial image shows the landslide in Gamagori, Aichi prefecture, Japan
This aerial image shows the landslide in Gamagori, Aichi prefecture, Japan (AP)
Stuti Mishra29 August 2024 06:18
1724905968

Video: Strong winds and heavy rain in Makurazaki

Stuti Mishra29 August 2024 05:32
1724904623

600 flights cancelled, 250,000 without power

More than 250,000 households across seven prefectures were left without power as the typhoon battered the region, according to Kyushu Electric Power Company.

Train services were also suspended in many parts of Kyushu.

Airlines, including ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines, have already announced cancellations of more than 600 domestic flights.

Typhoon Shanshan is the latest harsh weather system to hit Japan, following Typhoon Ampil, which also led to blackouts and evacuations, earlier this month.

Stuti Mishra29 August 2024 05:10
1724902724

Three dead and thousands without power as Typhoon Shanshan makes landfall in Japan

Typhoon Shanshan made landfall in southwestern Japan this morning, claiming at least three lives and leaving one person missing as it unleashed powerful winds, torrential rains, and triggered landslides.

Two people also sustained severe injuries, and five others suffered minor injuries due to the storm.

The storm, which hit near Satsumasendai city on Kyushu island, brought gusts of up to 198km/h (123mph).

A quarter of a million people were left without power as footage from public broadcaster NHK showed walls brought down and windows broken in Miyazaki city in southern Kyushu.

Authorities have described Shanshan as potentially one of the strongest typhoons to ever strike the region. Factories were closed and hundreds of flights were cancelled ahead of its arrival.

Stuti Mishra29 August 2024 04:38
1724900280

Mapped: Key areas and likely landfall point as Typhoon Shanshan impacts Japan

View more
Andy Gregory29 August 2024 03:58
1724897580

Typhoon had sustained maximum winds of up to 100mph on Thursday morning, US centre says

Typhoon Shanshan had maximum sustained winds of between 95 and 100 mph in its eyewall – the destructive ring of thunderstorms surrounding the eye of the storm – on Thursday morning local time, the Washington Post reported, citing the US Joint Typhoon Warning Centre.

The typhoon was probably producing a storm surge of around 2 metres between Makurazaki and Ibusuki in southern Kyushu, the outlet reported.

Andy Gregory29 August 2024 03:13
1724895420

Motorcyclist knocked down by wind on island of Amami

South of Kyushu, on the island of Amami, where the typhoon passed on Wednesday, one person was knocked down by a wind gust while riding a motorcycle, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

Andy Gregory29 August 2024 02:37
1724892060

Social media reports of tornado in southern Kyushu

Following some warnings that the typhoon could bring tornadoes, there were unconfirmed social media reports of at least one tornado emerging in southern Kyushu.

Andy Gregory29 August 2024 01:41

