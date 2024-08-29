Typhoon Shanshan latest: Three dead as storm makes landfall with Japan preparing for ‘major disaster’
Hundreds of flights cancelled and factories closed as Typhoon Shanshan makes landfall
At least three people have been killed in southwestern Japan as Typhoon Shanshan made landfall, bringing strong winds, torrential rains, and landslides.
Factories have been shuttered and hundreds of flights cancelled as the typhoon made landfall near Satsumasendai city located in the country’s southwestern island of Kyushu on Thursday morning, with gusts of up to 198 kph (123 mph), the weather agency said.
Authorities warned the storm could be one of the strongest ever to hit the region, and local governments have issued evacuation orders for millions of residents in several prefectures.
At least one person was missing, two were severely injured, and five suffered minor injuries because of the typhoon, chief cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said.
“As this typhoon is moving slowly, the total amount of rain could be rather big,” Hayashi told a regular news conference.
After striking Kyushu over the next few days the storm is expected to approach central and eastern regions, including the capital Tokyo, around the weekend, the agency said – but the typhoon’s path is proving difficult to predict.
Typhoon Shanshan could lash Japan with up to 1000mm of rainfall
Typhoon Shanshan has been downgraded and emergency warnings for storms and high waves have come down from the highest alert level across much of Kyushu prefecture after it made landfall there at 8am this morning.
However, despite the downgrade, residents were urged to take precautions with forecasts showing historic rainfall.
Over the past 48 hours, some areas have been hit with more than 700mm (about 27.5 inches) of torrential rain.
The Japanese Meteorological Agency warned that certain areas could see a total of 1,000mm (about 39 inches) of rain over the next couple of days.
The JMA warns that additional heavy rain clouds are likely to form over large parts of Kyushu, as well as in Yamaguchi Prefecture and the Shikoku region, through Friday.
This increases the risk of rain-related disasters.
Map shows Typhoon Shanshan moving north
The latest forecasts show Typhoon Shanshan will continue moving northwards through Japan, making its way to Tokyo by the weekend.
The storm is moving at a speed of 15km/h and is expected to hover over Kyushu before making its way towards central and eastern Japan.
Photos: Damaged walls, strong winds and heavy rains in Japan after Typhoon Shanshan
Video: Strong winds and heavy rain in Makurazaki
600 flights cancelled, 250,000 without power
More than 250,000 households across seven prefectures were left without power as the typhoon battered the region, according to Kyushu Electric Power Company.
Train services were also suspended in many parts of Kyushu.
Airlines, including ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines, have already announced cancellations of more than 600 domestic flights.
Typhoon Shanshan is the latest harsh weather system to hit Japan, following Typhoon Ampil, which also led to blackouts and evacuations, earlier this month.
Three dead and thousands without power as Typhoon Shanshan makes landfall in Japan
Typhoon Shanshan made landfall in southwestern Japan this morning, claiming at least three lives and leaving one person missing as it unleashed powerful winds, torrential rains, and triggered landslides.
Two people also sustained severe injuries, and five others suffered minor injuries due to the storm.
The storm, which hit near Satsumasendai city on Kyushu island, brought gusts of up to 198km/h (123mph).
A quarter of a million people were left without power as footage from public broadcaster NHK showed walls brought down and windows broken in Miyazaki city in southern Kyushu.
Authorities have described Shanshan as potentially one of the strongest typhoons to ever strike the region. Factories were closed and hundreds of flights were cancelled ahead of its arrival.
Mapped: Key areas and likely landfall point as Typhoon Shanshan impacts Japan
Typhoon had sustained maximum winds of up to 100mph on Thursday morning, US centre says
Typhoon Shanshan had maximum sustained winds of between 95 and 100 mph in its eyewall – the destructive ring of thunderstorms surrounding the eye of the storm – on Thursday morning local time, the Washington Post reported, citing the US Joint Typhoon Warning Centre.
The typhoon was probably producing a storm surge of around 2 metres between Makurazaki and Ibusuki in southern Kyushu, the outlet reported.
Motorcyclist knocked down by wind on island of Amami
South of Kyushu, on the island of Amami, where the typhoon passed on Wednesday, one person was knocked down by a wind gust while riding a motorcycle, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.
Social media reports of tornado in southern Kyushu
Following some warnings that the typhoon could bring tornadoes, there were unconfirmed social media reports of at least one tornado emerging in southern Kyushu.
