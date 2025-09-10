Japanese racehorse that lost all 113 of her races dies aged 29

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Japanese racehorse famous for her resilience, despite losing all her races, has died at the age of 29.

Haru Urara, who lost all the 113 races that she participated in, was often celebrated as the “shining star of losers everywhere”. She died from colic on Tuesday.

Haru Urara inspired a character in the game and anime Umamusume: Pretty Derby and became a symbol of perseverance and optimism in Japan.

The creators of Umamusume: Pretty Derby took to X to share the news. “It is with heavy hearts that we share that Haru Urara passed away on September 9.

“The legendary racehorse’s legacy serves as the inspiration for the character of the same name in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

“We share our condolences to all the staff involved in Haru Urara’s care.”

Yuko Miyahara, one of the horse’s caretakers at Martha’s Farm – a small ranch located in Onjuku Town in Chiba prefecture – said she became concerned when Haru Urara failed to defecate on Monday. She told a local outlet that was when she knew something was wrong.

In a post on social media, she said that she called a veterinarian to treat Haru Urara, but “her condition suddenly worsened, and she passed away”.

Ms Miyahara said: “Recently, more and more people, not only from Japan but also from overseas, have been coming to see Haru Urara. It’s truly unfortunate.”

Haru Urara raced from 1998 to 2004 without a single win in 113 starts and died of colic – a painful intestinal condition – at age 29, surpassing the typical horse lifespan of 25–30 years.

The racehorse’s biography on Umamusume: Pretty Derby describes her as someone who is “always smiling, no matter how many times she loses”.

“She always tries her best and looks on the brighter side of things.”

The fan page for Umamusume: Pretty Derby describes her as someone who never gives up.

“She’s on a losing streak... but she never gives up! … She may not be the most skilled… her boundless positivity… spreads to all the Umamusume around her.”

Just before her death, Haru Urara remained in good health and continued receiving fan visits, while her memorabilia became highly valued.

In July this year, she gained renewed fame as a pink-haired character in the globally launched Umamusume Pretty Derby mobile game.