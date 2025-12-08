Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tsunami warning issued after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan

Nuclear power plants urgently carried out checks on Monday after an earthquake prompted a tsunami warning

James C. Reynolds
Monday 08 December 2025 10:01 EST
Comments
Japan is bracing for three-metre tsunami waves after a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck offshore on Monday
Japan is bracing for tsunami waves after a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck offshore on Monday.

Authorities warned that the northeastern coastline could see waves as tall as three metres after the quake struck off the coast of Hokkaido.

Hazardous waves were possible up to 620 miles from the epicentre, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said.

A wider advisory was issued for smaller waves of up to a metre along the eastern coastline.

The earthquake had an epicentre about 30 miles below the sea surface.

Have you been affected? Contact james.reynolds@independent.co.uk

More to follow...

