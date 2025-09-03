Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Japanese woman in her eighties has lost around 1 million yen (£5,000) to an online fraudster who convinced her he was an astronaut in distress.

The 80-year-old woman was persuaded to transfer money to buy “oxygen” after being told he was stranded in space.

Police in Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost island, said the victim met the man on social media in July. He claimed to be an astronaut and began cultivating a romantic connection with her.

According to investigators, the scammer later told her he was “in space on a spaceship right now” and that he was “under attack and in need of oxygen”, reported CBS News. He urged her to transfer money to help him buy oxygen, and she eventually sent the equivalent of £5,000.

Local media reported that the woman, who lives alone, developed feelings for the man as their online exchanges deepened.

“If a person you met on social media ever demanded cash from you, please be suspicious of the possibility of a scam, and report to police,” an officer warned, reported AFP.

Japan has the world’s second-oldest population after Monaco, according to the World Bank, and older residents are often targeted by fraudsters.

Common schemes include the “it’s me” scam, in which criminals pose as relatives in urgent need of cash, as well as fake ATM refunds of pension or insurance payments.

Romance scams are a growing global problem.

According to the National Police Agency of Japan, a total of 3,326 romance scams were reported in the first 11 months of 2024, more than double that in the same period in 2023, reported the Japan Times. The damages amounted to ¥34.6bn (£173.8m), more than twice the amount recorded between January and November of 2023.

In UK, one in 10 UK adults have been targeted, or know someone who has been targeted, by a romance scam, found a Barclays report. In the first quarter of 2025, romance scams were up 20 per cent year-on-year. According to the report, victims lost £8,000 on average last year, increasing to £19,000 for those 61 and over.

In the US, more than 64,000 people lost over $1bn to such schemes in 2023, nearly double the losses reported four years earlier, according to the Federal Trade Commission.