Hardline nationalist Sanae Takaichi has won the leadership election for Japan’s ruling party, paving the way for the country to get its first female prime minister – and shifting the ideological stance of its government dramatically towards the right.

Ms Takaichi, 64, is set to succeed prime minister Shigeru Ishiba, as their LDP party remains the largest in parliament. But with recent elections seeing the LDP-led coalition losing its majority in both chambers of parliament, she will need support from opposition parties to govern smoothly.

The LDP leadership contest was initially a five-way race but Ms Takaichi and the more moderate political scion Shinjiro Koizumi, 44, were always seen as favourites. They emerged as the top two candidates before Ms Takaichi secured victory in a run-off vote on Saturday afternoon.

Ms Takaichi now faces the task of winning back trust from a public angered by rising prices and corruption scandals, and drawn to opposition groups promising big stimulus and clampdowns on foreigners.

Parliament is expected to convene on 15 October to formally elect the next prime minister.

open image in gallery Former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi speaks during the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, 4 October 2025 ( AP )

"Takaichi is a very experienced politician. She has had some experience working in the US as well, [she is] a long-term observer of US-Japan relations, so that's her strength,” said Yuka Hayashi, vice president of the Asia Group, a Washington-based strategic advisory firm.

"She said that she's confident that she could build a very strong personal relationship with President Trump. And the reason for that is her policy focuses on what she calls the 'Japan First' policy. And that kind of corresponds to President Trump's America First policy. She sees that sort of common thread there. On the other hand, she's a hardliner, very conservative when it comes to Japan's relationship with its Asian neighbours,” said Mr Hayashi.

open image in gallery Japan's prime minister contender Shinjiro Koizumi, who is currently agriculture minister, speaks at the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election on 4 October 2025 ( Getty Images )

"She has had a very hawkish stance on World War II legacy issues. She has insisted on visiting the Yasukuni Shrine numerous times, knowing that would inflame Japan's relationship with its neighbours. So there is some concern that she could fuel tensions with the relationship with South Korea and China.

"This is a very challenging time for the LDP so I think she would probably try to focus on party unity and be very careful about taking excessively conservative hard-line stances in foreign policy."

