Chaos engulfs wedding after drunk groom mistakes bride’s best friend for new wife

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An upset bride stormed off and cancelled her wedding after the groom, visibly drunk, garlanded the wrong person – thrice.

The wedding in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh turned into a spectacle after the groom mistakenly put the ceremonial garland around the bride’s best friend before proceeding to garland a male friend and an elderly guest.

What followed was a slap, a brawl, an abrupt end to the marriage, and the groom’s eventual arrest.

Ravindra Kumar, 26, had arrived late to his wedding at Naughwa Bhagwantpur village in Bareilly district on Saturday evening. He had reportedly been drinking with his friends before the ceremony. As the Hindu garland-exchange ritual began, Mr Kumar mistakenly placed the wreath around the bride’s best friend instead of her.

Realising his mistake, Mr Kumar took the garland off her, only to put it on a male friend and then an elderly guest, leaving the attendees in stunned silence.

Enraged by the spectacle, the bride, Radha Devi, 21, slapped Mr Kumar and walked off and cancelled the wedding. This prompted a brawl between the two families, with chairs hurled around before police intervened.

The bride’s family later filed a police complaint, alleging that Mr Kumar’s family had demanded additional dowry despite already taking Rs450,000 (£4000).

Ms Devi’s brother, Omkar Verma, said the groom’s family could have orchestrated the drama to humiliate them. He also alleged that Mr Kumar had misrepresented his profession, claiming to be a farmer when he was actually a truck driver, The Times of India reported.

By 4am, Mr Kumar and his friends were in police custody.

A medical test confirmed that he was intoxicated, and a case was registered against him under India’s stringent anti-dowry law.

“The groom was intoxicated and misbehaved. His medical examination confirmed he was drunk,” local police officer Harsh Modi, overseeing the case, said.

Despite his family’s pleas to salvage the marriage, Ms Devi refused to reconsider.

Police also took preventive action against the groom’s family and arrested one individual accused of supplying illicit liquor at the wedding.

“In the referenced case, on the basis of the complaint received at the police station Kyoldia, Bareilly, a case has been registered under relevant sections and preventive action has been taken against the accused in view of peace and law and order," Bareilly police said in a statement on X.