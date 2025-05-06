India launches missile strikes on Pakistan. What we know so far

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Explosions were heard in several places in Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir on Wednesday as India said it had attacked "terrorist infrastructure" in nine sites and Pakistan vowed to respond to the attacks.

India fired missiles across the border into Pakistani-controlled territory in at least three locations early Wednesday, killing at a child and wounding two other people, Pakistani security officials said.

India said it was striking infrastructure used by militants.

The missiles early Wednesday struck locations in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and in the country's eastern Punjab province, according to three Pakistani security officials. One of them struck a mosque in the city of Bahawalpur in Punjab, where a child was killed, and a woman and man were injured, one official said.

The officials said Pakistan had launched retaliatory strikes, without providing any details. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media on the record.

"A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the Indian government said in a statement.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," it said.

open image in gallery In this photo released by the Inter Services Public Relations, a person injured in the Indian missile attack, receives treatment at a hospital in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, May 7, 2025. (Inter Services Public Relations via AP) ( AP )

A spokesman for Pakistan's military told broadcaster ARY that India had attacked Pakistan with missiles in three places and that Pakistan would respond.

How did we get here?

The development comes amid heightened tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours in the aftermath of an attack on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir last month.

India blames Pakistan for backing the gunmen behind the April 22 killing of 26 people, most of them Indian Hindu tourists, and has described it as a terror attack. Islamabad denies the charge.

open image in gallery Indian security officers inspect the site a day after where militants indiscriminately opened fire at tourists in Pahalgam, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo, File) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Both countries have expelled each other’s diplomats and nationals, as well as closed their borders and shuttered airspace. India has also suspended a critical water-sharing treaty with Pakistan.

A Pakistani minister last week said his country had “credible intelligence” that an Indian strike was imminent. There has been no military action from India so far.

Here’s where the situation stands since the attack:

World leaders urge de-escalation

After an initial wave of condemnations of the attack on tourists, world leaders called for both sides to avoid escalation.

International pressure has been piling on both New Delhi and Islamabad — which fought two of their three wars over disputed Kashmir — to ease tensions. Senior officials from the U.S., China, Russia and Saudi Arabia have urged both sides to exercise restraint. Iran has offered to mediate.

Meanwhile, both nations have launched an aggressive diplomatic campaign to shore up support for their positions.

open image in gallery India's prime minister Narendra Modi looks on during the ceremonial reception of Angola's President Joao Lourenco at the presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on 3 May 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

India has made efforts to highlight what it called the “cross-border link” to the attack by briefing diplomats of dozens of countries.

“The diplomatic outreach this time has been quite extensive and the idea for India would be to showcase whatever evidence it has to its partners and to make a case that whatever actions might be coming from its side has the support of its partners and allies," said Harsh Pant, foreign policy head at the Observer Research Foundation think tank in New Delhi.

Pakistan has offered to cooperate with an international investigation into the attack and reached out to dozens of foreign diplomats. Islamabad, however, said that it will match or exceed any military action by India.

Tensions on the border

Indian army has said its troops have exchanged gunfire with Pakistani soldiers along the de facto border, the Line of Control, in Kashmir, blaming the neighbour for unprovoked firing for 10 straight nights. Islamabad, meanwhile, has accused India of violating a ceasefire.

open image in gallery A Kashmiri villager woman walks towards her home at Tilawari village, near the Line of Control, north of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

In Kashmir, Indian forces have launched a huge operation to hunt the April 22 attackers. At least 2,000 people have been detained and questioned. Some have been arrested under anti-terrorism laws that allow authorities to detain people without formal charges. Indian forces also blew off at least nine family homes of suspected rebels, who have been fighting for independence or merger with Pakistan.

The crackdown has led to fear and anxiety in Kashmir, stirring traumatic memories of the region’s decades-long insurgency and India’s brutal response.

Praveen Donthi, senior analyst with the International Crisis Group, said “Kashmiris are always the first to bear the brunt of any political or military tensions between India and Pakistan.”

"The collective punishment imposed on Kashmiris and the state violence unleashed against them further inflames the conflict," Donthi said.

On Monday, Pakistan’s military test-fired a short-range missile, the second test launch since a medium-range ballistic missile on Saturday.

India’s navy also test-fired missiles last week.

In 2019, a skirmish between the two countries almost spiralled out of control, before U.S. intervention eased tensions.