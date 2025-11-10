Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Delhi explosion latest: At least eight dead after massive blast near Red Fort

The blast occurred in a car but the exact cause was not immediately known

Nicole Wootton-Cane
Monday 10 November 2025 11:30 EST
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

At least eight people were killed in an explosion near Red Fort in a densely populated district of New Delhi, city police said.

The blast occurred in a car near the Red Fort, but the exact cause was not immediately known.

City police spokesperson Sanjay Tyagi said the cause of the blast is being investigated. At least 11 people were injured, TV channels said.

Police tried to clear crowds that gathered around the site of the incident.

A witness told NDTV they heard a “big sound” and that their windows “shook”.

The Red Fort, known in India as the Lal Qila, is a 17th-century, Mughal-era fort located in the old city and visited by tourists through the year.

Follow the latest updates below

At least eight killed in explosion

At least eight people have been killed in the explosion, City police spokesperson, Sanjay Tyagi has confirmed.

The exact number has not yet been published as police work to verify reports from hospitals across the city.

A number of people are also believed to have been injured.

Nicole Wootton-Cane10 November 2025 16:20

PM Modi offers 'condolences' to those who have lost loved ones

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi has offered his “condolences” to those who lost loved ones in Monday’s explosion in Delhi.

In a post on X he wrote: “Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest.

“Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials.”

Nicole Wootton-Cane10 November 2025 16:20

India's interior minister set to visit blast site and hospitals

India’s interior minister Amit Shah is set to visit the site of the blast before making a trip to see victims in hospital on Monday.

Amit Shah
Amit Shah (AFP via Getty Images)
Nicole Wootton-Cane10 November 2025 16:10

In pictures: Police scene in place near Red Fort

A police scene is in place near the Red Fort on Monday evening in Delhi.

(AFP/Getty)
(AFP/Getty)
(AFP via Getty Images)
Nicole Wootton-Cane10 November 2025 16:00

Indian regions on 'high security alert' following explosion, reports say

Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh went on ‘high security alert’ following the explosion, local media has reported.

Mumbai is known as India’s financial capital, and Uttar Pradesh is its most populous region and borders Delhi.

Nicole Wootton-Cane10 November 2025 15:48

Explosion took place inside vehicle

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said the blast took place minutes before 7:00 pm (13:30 GMT).

"A slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light,” he said. “An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged.

"Some people have died, and some have been injured,” he continued, but did not confirm numbers.

"The situation is being monitored," he added.

Nicole Wootton-Cane10 November 2025 15:39

Multiple vehicles caught up in explosion, fire chief says

At least six vehicles and three autorickshaws caught fire in the explosion, according to Delhi's deputy fire chief said.

They added the flames had been doused by firefighting teams. Pictures from the scene show a burned-out vehicle cordoned off by emergency services.

(AFP via Getty Images)
Nicole Wootton-Cane10 November 2025 15:34

Police 'exploring all possibilities' over explosion cause

Police in Delhi are “exploring all possibilities” over the cause of the explosion, officers told the BBC.

They added they are unable to confirm casualty numbers at this time as they attempt to verify these with hospitals in the area.

Nicole Wootton-Cane10 November 2025 15:28

Where is the Red Fort?

The Red Fort, a 17th-century, Mughal-era fort located in the old city, lies in the busy Chandni Chowk area of Delhi.

Otherwise known as the Lal Qila, it is a popular tourist destination and landmark in the city.

The iconic Red Fort is located in Delhi's old city
The iconic Red Fort is located in Delhi's old city (Google maps)
Nicole Wootton-Cane10 November 2025 15:21

Witness heard 'window-shattering sound' before seeing flames

A witness who lives near the site told the NDTV broadcaster that he heard a "window-shattering sound" and then saw flames engulfing multiple vehicles.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

Nicole Wootton-Cane10 November 2025 15:14

