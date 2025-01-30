Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Kumbh Mela stampede latest: Probe ordered after 30 deaths at world’s largest religious festival in India

Indian authorities have released an official statement on the death toll but it is expected to rise

Namita Singh,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Wednesday 29 January 2025 23:34 EST
Comments
Close
Several people injured in stampede at Maha Kumbh in India

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a judicial probe into the deaths of at least 30 people in stampedes at India’s Kumbh Mela festival, where millions of Hindu devotees gathered for a ritual bath at the confluence of three sacred rivers.

State authorities confirmed that nearly three dozen people had been killed in the crowds while an additional 60 had been left injured.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said a separate investigation will be launched into the police lapses after eyewitnesses blamed poor police management for the stampede.

The pre-dawn crowd crush took place about 1km from the confluence in Prayagraj, where the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet.

Distraught families gathered outside temporary medical centres, searching for missing relatives, while emergency teams attended to the injured and police struggled to regain control over the crowds.

Wednesday marked a particularly significant bathing day, with officials anticipating a record turnout of 100 million devotees at the pilgrimage site.

Recommended

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which takes place every 12 years, began on 13 January, with over 400 million people expected to visit before the six-week festival concludes.

Watch: Scattered belongings line floor after fatal stampede in India

Kumbh Mela: Scattered belongings line floor after fatal stampede in India

Belongings of Hindu devotees were left strewn on the ground after at least seven people died in multiple stampedes at India's Kumbh Mela festival. Hundreds gathered for a ritual bath at the confluence of three sacred rivers. The crush began at around 4am local time at Prayagraj, where the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet. Witnesses reported chaotic scenes as crowds surged forward, trampling people who were resting or sitting along the riverbanks. People were seen searching through clothing and bags left behind in the chaos.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar30 January 2025 04:34

What is the Maha Kumbh Mela?

In pictures: What is the Maha Kumbh Mela and why does it attract millions of Hindus?

Officials had been preparing for months for the world’s largest religious festival, with around 400 million Hindu pilgrims expected to take part

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar30 January 2025 04:29

State praises police as eyewitnesses find them responsible for stampede

Livid eyewitnesses placed the blame on the state police for not making proper arrangements, which they say led to the stampede in Maha Kumbh Mela.

Saroja, who had traveled for the festival from the southern city of Belagavi and gave only her first name, blamed police for the deaths of four members of her family."Police didn't make proper arrangements. They are responsible for this," she told Reuters.

But the Uttar Pradesh government praised the police, saying their "swift and effective response ... prevented a potential tragedy"."The police acted quickly to restore order and ensure the safety of the pilgrims, significantly minimizing the situation's impact," it said in the first official statement from authorities about the stampede.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar30 January 2025 03:36

Kumbh Mela authorities make changes after stampede

The authorities managing the Maha Kumbh Mela have reportedly taken measures to prevent future incidents after 30 people were killed in a stampede yesterday.

The Uttar Pradesh administration banned entry of all types of vehicles in the Mela area, NDTV reported.

VVIP passes for vehicle entry were cancelled and a one-way traffic system to streamline the movement of devotees was enforced.

Cars and other vehicles arriving from neighbouring districts of Prayagraj were stopped at district borders to reduce congestion.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar30 January 2025 03:22

Chief minister orders judicial probe

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a judicial probe into the stampede incident at the Maha Kumbh Mela, which killed at least 30 people, according to government estimates.

He said a separate investigation will be launched into the police lapses at the festival.

State police had dispatched more than 40,000 personnel, as well as drones and cybercrime experts using artificial intelligence to surveil people.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar30 January 2025 03:13

In pictures: Satellite images of Prayagraj

This satellite image shows crowds of attendees in the street, during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj
This satellite image shows crowds of attendees in the street, during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj (Satellite image Â©2025 Maxar Tech)
400 million people are expected in Prayagraj for the festival over the course of 45 days.
400 million people are expected in Prayagraj for the festival over the course of 45 days. (Satellite image Â©2025 Maxar Tech)
A pre-dawn stampede at the world's largest religious gathering killed at least 30 people in India on January 29, 2025, with many more injured after a surging crowd spilled out of a police cordon and trampled bystanders.
A pre-dawn stampede at the world's largest religious gathering killed at least 30 people in India on January 29, 2025, with many more injured after a surging crowd spilled out of a police cordon and trampled bystanders. (Satellite image Â©2025 Maxar Tech)
Bryony Gooch29 January 2025 19:00

Maha Kumbh Mela: About 40 dead in multiple stampedes

https://www.independent.co.uk/asia/india/stampede-kumbh-mela-2025-prayagraj-deaths-b2688090.html
Tom Watling29 January 2025 18:01

In pictures: Kumbh Mela festival resumes

Naga Sadhus or naked Hindu holy men, react as they take a holy dip in the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, on "Mauni Amavasya" or new moon day during the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, India
Naga Sadhus or naked Hindu holy men, react as they take a holy dip in the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, on "Mauni Amavasya" or new moon day during the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, India (AP)
(EPA)
Tom Watling29 January 2025 17:00

Kumbh Mela stampede: A look back at deadly crowd disasters in India

https://www.independent.co.uk/asia/india/kumbh-mela-stampede-india-festival-disasters-b2688201.html
Tom Watling29 January 2025 16:11

In pictures: What is the Maha Kumbh Mela?

https://www.independent.co.uk/asia/india/maha-kumbh-mela-stampede-deaths-prayagraj-photos-b2688091.html
29 January 2025 15:28

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in