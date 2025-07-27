At least 6 killed in stampede as huge crowds gather at Indian temple town
At least six people died and several others were injured following a stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in the northern Indian city of Haridwar, according to local news reports.
The stampede occurred at the staircase leading to the temple and the injured are being rushed to hospital, Indian news agency ANI reported.
“Upon reaching the site, around 33 people were rescued, out of which 6 have died. The injured have been admitted to the hospital,” senior police officer Pramendra Singh Dobal told India’s IANS news agency.
The temple town receives a large influx of pilgrims between July and August every year, especially at the Manasa Devi temple, with local reports suggesting there was an overwhelming crowd this year.
“It is extremely distressing to receive news of a stampede on the route to the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar,” the state’s chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a post on X.
“Local police, and other rescue teams have reached the site and are engaged in relief and rescue operations,” Mr Dhami said.
More follows
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments