India plane crash latest: London-bound flight carrying 242 crashes near Ahmedabad airport
Air India flight crashes shortly after takeoff in Gujarat
A London-bound flight with over 200 passengers on board crashed in India’s western state of Gujarat shortly after takeoff on Thursday.
The flight crashed in a civilian area after leaving the Ahmedabad airport, local police said.
“Flight AI171 operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick was involved in an incident, Air India said in a statement. "At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest," the airline added.
According to flight tracking service Flightradar24, the aircraft with 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board lost signal just seconds after leaving the runway.
Videos showed heavy plumes of smoke visible from Dharpur near the Meghaninagar area. Fire and emergency response teams have rushed to the spot. Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the crash.
Watch: Air India plane crashes shortly after takeoff at Ahmedabad Airport
