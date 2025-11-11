Delhi explosion latest: Red Fort blast in ‘slow-moving’ car being probed under anti-terror law as 8 killed
Federal home minister says ‘all angles’ being investigated, as Indian police probes blast under India’s stringent anti-terror laws
At least eight people were killed and 20 others injured in an explosion near the iconic Red Fort in a densely populated district of India’s capital Delhi, the city police said.
The blast occurred in a car near the 17th-century Mughal-era fort monument but the exact cause was not immediately known. Witnesses described hearing a “window-shattering” explosion, with one person telling news agency ANI he had “never heard anything like it before”.
Indian police are investigating the deadly car blast under a stringent law used to fight "terrorism", reported local news outlets, citing a case registered by the investigators.
Federal home minister Amit Shah said on Monday "all angles" were being investigated. Meanwhile, several states and key facilities have been put on high alert.
Police said a slow-moving car which stopped at a traffic signal exploded just before 7pm local time, leaving behind mangled bodies and wreckage of several other cars on a congested street near a metro station.
Owner of car involved in Delhi blast arrested, says NDTV
The owner of a car involved in the Delhi explosion on Monday has been arrested, according to NDTV.
Officials had said that the blast, which killed at least eight people, originated in a vehicle.
Around 30 to 40 ambulances called to site of blast
About 30 to 40 ambulances were called to the site of the Red Fort blast as the entire area was cordoned off after the fire was put out, a Reuters witness said.
The witness added that the mangled wreckage of cars could be seen in the remains of the explosion.
US State Department condoles death in Red Fort blast
The US Department of State has extended its condolences to the victims killed in an explosion near the Red Fort.
"Our hearts are with those affected by the terrible explosion in New Delhi,” the department wrote on X.
“We continue to closely monitor the situation. Our sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.”
'I fell from the impact of the explosion,' witnesses tell media
Witnesses impacted by the explosion in Delhi on Monday, have shared firsthand accounts of the blast that has killed at least eight people.
“I was at the metro station, going down the stairs, when I heard an explosion,” Suman Mishra told Reuters.
“I turned around and saw a fire. People started running helter-skelter.”
Wali Ur Rehman was sitting at his shop when he heard a loud explosion.
“I fell from the impact of the explosion, it was that intense,” he told ANI.
Car involved was carrying three people
Delhi City Police have shared new details about the explosion that killed eight people on Monday.
The blast originated from a car, according to authorities.
The vehicle was a Hyundai i20 car, which was moving and carrying three people, Sanjay Tyagi, spokesperson for Delhi City Police, told the BBC.
Delhi's history of deadly explosions
India’s capital city of New Delhi has been subject to various attacks and explosions over the years. The cause of Monday’s attack is still being investigated and at least eight people have been reported killed.
In September 2011, 12 people were killed after a briefcase exploded outside the High Court. Dozens were injured in the incident.
A bomb exploded in a crowded market in September 2008, killing two people and wounding 22 others.
In the same month, at least five bombs went off in the central area of Connaught Place, killing at least 25 people and injuring more than 100 others. The Indian Mujahideen group claimed responsibility.
Sixty-six people were killed in October 2005 and hundreds were injured when three blasts hit several markets ahead of Diwali.
An eight-year-old girl and another were killed when two bombs exploded near the Red Fort in June 2000.
In November 1997, three people were killed and 73 injured outside places of worship in Chandni Chowk.
In October of the same year, at least 59 people were killed and more than 150 wounded after blasts in Sarojini Nagar, Paharganj and Govindpuri, according to the South Asia Terrorism Portal.
Full report: Car explodes near historic fort in India's capital, killing at least 8 people, police say
A car exploded near the historic Red Fort in India's capital Monday, killing at least eight people, injuring several others and triggering a fire that damaged several vehicles parked nearby, New Delhi police said.
Several fire engines rushed to the scene after the blast was reported near one of the gates of the Red Fort metro station, the city's fire services said. The cause of the explosion remained unclear.
Car explodes near historic fort in India's capital, killing at least 8 people, police say
Meeting with senior officials to be held on Tuesday
A meeting with senior officials will be held on Tuesday morning. Samples from the blast site are being analysed by forensic experts and the National Security Guard as home minister Amit Shah added it would be “premature to draw any conclusions”.
Mr Shah said authorities are “keeping all angles open” as they investigate the cause of the Delhi explosion.
He visited injured people in hospital and spoke to reporters on Monday.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments