Air India plane crash latest: Focus turns to pilot audio after ‘extremely rare’ dual engine failure suspected
India has ordered all Boeing 787s being operated by local carriers to be inspected
Investigators have now recovered the cockpit voice recorder from last week’s devastating Air India crash and will analyse the pilots’ final words to help determine what caused the disaster that killed more than 270 people.
The flight data recorder from flight AI171 in Ahmedabad was found earlier, and a critical loss of power from both engines is increasingly being seen as the most probable cause of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner’s sudden descent.
The exact cause of the “extremely rare” dual engine power loss on the Gatwick-bound Dreamliner remains unknown.
Two more Air India flights were grounded or delayed in the past 24 hours as India’s civil aviation authority ordered urgent pre-flight checks on fuel systems, electronic engine controls, and other components across Boeing 787 aircraft in the country.
Racist comments flood social media platforms in the wake of Air India crash
After the deadly Air India crash that killed 241 people onboard, social media has been flooded with racist and dehumanising comments mocking the victims, often using stereotypes about Indian culture, food, and immigration.
Comment sections on crash-related news stories were flooded with racist stereotypes, portraying the victims as Uber drivers, butter chicken delivery workers, or 7-Eleven owners, ABC News reported.
One comment read: “It was the curry chicken to blame.”
Another said: “The pilot just had some Indian street food.” And another wrote: “Smelled so bad it went up in flames.”
For Pree Shah in New York, the racist reactions to the Air India crash felt deeply personal and upsetting, especially since a family friend attended the medical college where the plane crashed.
“One of my family friends went to the medical college where the plane crashed,” Ms Shah told the outlet.
“It’s personal for some of us and hits close to home.”
Some comments on social media platforms wished actual harm to Indians. “Thank god there will be less immigrants in England. This just in: few houses are up for rent,” one user commented on a Facebook post.
Young couple among Air India crash victims
A young engaged couple, Hardik Avaiya and Vibhooti Patel, from the UK, have been identified as the victims of the Air India plane crash that killed more than 270.
There were 53 Britons among those killed.The couple had travelled to India to celebrate their engagement, BBC reported.
Vigils and prayers were held at the Shree Hanuman Temple in Leicester, where Avaiya had been a dedicated volunteer.
“Hardik was like my small brother, and Vibhooti was like my small sister,” a friend of the couple told the outlet.
Patel worked as a physiotherapist while Avaiya worked in a warehouse.
Dhaval Patel, who worked with Avaiya, said: “We were on our way to pick him up when I got a call to say a plane to Gatwick had crashed in Ahmedabad.
“So we immediately checked the ticket and matched the flight number and we just cried.”
‘Like an earthquake’: Inside the doctors’ hostel hit in Air India tragedy
Navin Chaudhary's lunch was interrupted by a deafening explosion. Turning, he saw flames engulfing the dining area where he and his fellow trainee doctors were eating.
As the fire advanced, Mr Chaudhary escaped through a window. From the ground, he saw the tail cone of an Air India plane jutting out of the burning building.
Driven by a sense of duty, Mr Chaudhary and his fellow medical students sprang into action.
Investigators recover cockpit voice recorder from crashed Air India flight
Investigators have recovered the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) from the Air India flight that crashed shortly after takeoff outside Ahmedabad airport last week.
All but one passenger died after the London-bound Boeing 787 aircraft crashed into the campus of a medical college in Ahmedabad city on Thursday afternoon. Only one passenger among the 242 aboard survived.
The CVR, which captures audio from the cockpit, including pilot conversations along with the flight data recorder, will be key to determine the possible cause of one of the worst aviation disasters in decades. The flight data recorder was recovered from the crash site over the weekend.
The Air India flight began losing height moments after take-off and erupted in a huge fireball after hitting the accommodation block of a medical college.
Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight forced to turn back with technical issue – days after Ahmedabad disaster
A Delhi-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight was forced to turn back to Hong Kong on Monday after the pilot reported technical issues mid-air.
The Air India flight AI 315 departed from the Asian city at 11.59 am local time for its scheduled destination in New Delhi. It reached an altitude of 22,000 feet, and then started descending, according to the flight tracking website AirNav Radar. The plane was 7 years old. Officials said the aircraft landed safely back in Hong Kong around 3.20 pm local time.
Family of three UK citizens killed in Air India crash allege ‘disjointed’ response from government
The grieving family of three British citizens killed in the Air India crash has criticised the UK government for a “painfully slow” and “disjointed” response in India.
They say they’ve received conflicting information, lacked access to medical and forensic support, and felt abandoned by UK officials.
The family of Akeel Nanabawa, Hannaa Vorajee, and their four-year-old daughter Sara Nanabawa is urging the UK government to improve its communication with relatives who travelled to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, in the aftermath of the crash.
A family spokesperson told The Guardian: “There is no UK leadership here, no medical team, no crisis professionals stationed at the hospital.
“We are forced to make appointments to see consular staff based 20 minutes away in a hotel, while our loved ones lie unidentified in an overstretched and under-resourced hospital.”
Abu Nanabawa, Akeel’s cousin said: “It seems to be a universally shared sentiment of frustration at the management of this whole crisis.”
He added: “At the moment, we just want to have the bodies so that we can bury them and mourn properly. In our faith and religion [Islam], it’s very important that the funeral gets done as soon as possible. It’s a part of the grieving process to bury and honour them, to return them as soon as possible and grieve them.”
Air India boss tells employees ‘we will figure out’ what caused crash
Air India and Tata Group chairperson, N Chandrasekaran, told employees “we will figure out” what caused the crash during an address to 700 employees.
He also urged employees to remain strong and resilient following the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash, calling it the “most heartbreaking crisis” of his career.
“Criticisms are there, and those of us who are very passionate… who are working on making this airline a great airline, and who genuinely care about what kind of a company we want to build, but it’s not easy to face criticisms. I want you to be strong. If you feel distraught, the word you should remember is determination. We are going to get through this. We need to show resilience. We need to use this incident as an act of force to build a safer airline,” Mr Chandrasekaran said, according to The Indian Express.
“It’s a very complex business…it’s a complex machine, so a lot of redundancies, checks and balances, certifications, which have been perfected over years and years. Yet this happens, so we will figure out why it happens after the investigation. So we just have to stay calm and not put our shoulders down. This is the time to be brave, time to be resolute, time to know that you have the full support,” he told the employees.
Air India pilot’s last words moments before aircraft crashed to the ground revealed
The final words of the pilot of Air India Flight AI171 that crashed on Thursday have been revealed, providing new details about the final moments before the aircraft went down.
Indian aviation officials have confirmed the pilot issued distress calls before the Gatwick-bound flight crashed in Gujarat state on 12 June, killing 241 people on board and at least 29 on the ground.
“Thrust not achieved... falling... Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!” the pilot said moments before the aircraft began losing height and erupted in a fireball.
New footage shows miracle moment British survivor of Air India crash emerges from flames of wreckage
This is the miraculous moment the sole survivor of the Air Indiacrash emerges from the flames of the Boeing wreckage.
Passengers deboard for safety after Mumbai-bound Air India plane faces technical issue
An Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai via Kolkata experienced a technical issue in its left engine after landing in Kolkata, forcing passengers to deboard for safety.
The delay lasted over four hours. Flight AI180 arrived at the Kolkata airport at 12.45am, when it faced a technical snag and passengers were asked to disembark.
This incident occurred just five days after a deadly Air India crash that killed 241 people onboard.
On Monday, another Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner returned to Hong Kong shortly after takeoff due to a “technical issue”.
The pilot decided to turn back Air India flight AI315 as a precaution, citing safety concerns.
The plane landed safely and underwent checks. The plane is seven years old, Reuters reported.
