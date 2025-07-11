Air India crash report updates: Preliminary findings say fuel switch was cut off before plane went down
The London Gatwick-bound Air India flight from Ahmedabad killed 260 people
A preliminary report by Indian investigators says engine fuel switches shifted from run to cut-off before the fatal Air India crash, which killed 260 people.
These switches are used to start the jet engines, shut them down or reset them in emergencies.
Investigators continue to probe what caused the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to plummet into a crowded residential complex into crash in Ahmedabad just 33 seconds after take-off on Thursday 12 June.
Of the 242 people onboard flight AI171 to London Gatwick, 241 were killed, including 53 British nationals. The flight crashed into a hostel complex at Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College, killing several students and residents on the ground.
Only one passenger – a British-Indian man seated in 11A – survived.
"At this stage of investigation, there are no recommended actions to Boeing BA.N 787-8 and/or GE GE.N GEnx-1B engine operators and manufacturers", India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments