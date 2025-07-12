Air India crash report updates: Fuel switches were cut off before plane went down, preliminary findings say
The London Gatwick-bound Air India flight from Ahmedabad resulted in 241 people on board killed
Fuel supply to the engines of the Air India plane that crashed last month was cut off just seconds after the flight took off, a preliminary report by Indian aviation accident investigators has said.
The London Gatwick-bound flight came down in a residential area of Ahmedabad on 12 June, killing a total of 260 people.
The 15-page document published by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, which is part of the ongoing probe into what caused the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to come down, found that fuel control switches were moved to “cut-off” position as the aircraft rose from take-off.
The report also includes a conversation between the pilots on the fuel controls before the crash.
“In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cut-off. The other pilot responded that he did not do so,” the report said.
Of the 242 people onboard flight AI171 to London Gatwick, 241 were killed, including 53 British nationals. The flight crashed into a hostel complex at Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College, killing several students and residents on the ground.
Only one passenger – a British-Indian man seated in 11A – survived.
Air India releases statement on crash investigation after preliminary findings out
AirIndia in a statement said it is fully cooperating with authorities investigating the crash.
“We acknowledge receipt of the preliminary report released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) today, 12 July 2025,” the airline said in a statement.
"AirIndia is working closely with stakeholders, including regulators. We continue to fully cooperate with the AAIB and other authorities as their investigation progresses," it said.
The plane's black boxes – combined cockpit voice recorders and flight data recorders – were recovered in the days following the crash and later downloaded in India.
Indian authorities had also ordered deeper checks of AirIndia's entire fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliner to prevent future incidents. AirIndia has 33 Dreamliners in its fleet.
Watch: New angle shows final moments of Air India flight from take-off to crash
In a video released last month, a fresh angle showed the final moments – from take-off to crash – of the doomed Air India flight on its way to London, Gatwick.
The AirIndia flight — a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner — crashed on June 12 and killed at least 260 people, including 19 on the ground, in the northwestern city of Ahmedabad. Only one passenger survived the crash, which is one of India's worst aviation disasters.
CCTV footage shows the Boeing 787 Dreamliner leaving the runway at Ahmedabad Airport on 12 June before it begins descending rapidly in its nose-up take-off angle.
Moments later the plane, with 240 people onboard, erupted into a huge fireball as it crashed into a residential area.
Watch the full video here:
New angle shows final moments of Air India flight from take-off to crash
What has the Air India crash report revealed about fuel switches?
According to the report, the Air India flight from India’s Ahmedabad to London Gatwick lasted around 30 seconds between takeoff and crash.
It said that once the Boeing 737 dreamliner aircraft achieved its top recorded speed, "the Engine 1 and Engine 2 fuel cutoff switches transitioned from RUN to CUTOFF position one after another" within a second. The report did not say how the switches could have flipped to the cutoff position during the flight.
The movement of the fuel control switches allow and cut fuel flow to the plane's engines.
The switches were flipped back into the run position, the report said, but the plane could not gain power quickly enough to stop its descent after the aircraft had begun to lose altitude.
In the flight's final moment, one pilot was heard on the cockpit voice recorder asking the other why he cut off the fuel. "The other pilot responded that he did not do so," the report said.
The preliminary report did not recommend any actions to the Boeing.
Air India crash investigation finds fuel switches cut off moments before impact
A preliminary report into the Air India crash that killed 260 people last month showed three seconds after taking off, the plane's engines fuel cutoff switches almost simultaneously flipped from run to cutoff, starving the engines of fuel.
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner immediately began to lose thrust and sink down, according to the report released by Indian aviation accident investigators.
One pilot can be heard on the cockpit voice recorder asking the other why he cut off the fuel. "The other pilot responded that he did not do so," the report said.
Alex Ross reports:
Air India crash investigation finds fuel switches cut off moments before impact
Fuel samples tested and found to be normal, report says
Fuel taken from the airport's bowsers and tanks used to refuel the plane was tested by the aviation regulator’s lab and found satisfactory, the preliminary report said.
Only very small amounts of fuel could be retrieved from parts of the crashed aircraft itself.
These will be tested separately at a specialist lab, investigators said.
Wreckage moved and examined after crash
Investigators say the wreckage from the Air India crash has been moved to a secure area near Ahmedabad airport.
Drone photos and videos were taken at the site before the wreckage was cleared, the report said.
Both of the aircraft’s engines have been recovered from the crash site and stored in a hangar for detailed checks, the report added.
Other important components have also been identified and quarantined for further examination.
Plane had been checked for technical issue before flight
On the morning of the flight, engineers had checked the aircraft for a technical alert after it landed from Delhi, but cleared it to fly, the report said.
The pilots had arrived the day before, had enough rest, and passed pre-flight alcohol tests, it added.
Crash happened seconds after take-off, report says
A preliminary report into the Air India flight that crashed in June shows the engines lost power just seconds after take-off from Ahmedabad.
Investigators say the plane initially lifted off normally and reached 180 knots. But almost immediately, both engine fuel switches flipped from ‘run’ to ‘cutoff’ within about a second of each other, cutting off fuel and causing the engines to shut down.
What next after preliminary report published
The investigation remains ongoing.
Under international rules, a full report must be published within a year of the accident.
For now, experts are continuing to study the black box data and other evidence to understand what caused the sudden loss of power so soon after take-off.
