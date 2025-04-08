Korean Air fires pilot and co-pilot who got into fist fight over Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law
‘Unfortunate incident’ occured when crew was resting in a hotel in Brisbane
Korean Air dismissed two pilots who had got into a fist-fight reportedly stemming from a discussion over former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, the airline confirmed.
The “unfortunate incident” occurred on 19 December last year between a pilot and his co-pilot in Brisbane following a flight from Incheon, it said on Monday.
The argument between the two pilots, identified as Captain A and First Officer B, did not take place while the flight was in air, but in a hotel when the two began talking about the martial law imposed by the former president on 3 December.
The arguments escalated to physical assault, resulting in Australian police responding to the scene. Both the men were injured, requiring medical attention, reported the Korea Herald. While the captain was transported to a local hospital, the co-pilot sustained injuries.
The airline’s disciplinary committee later fired both the pilots, citing safety and professionalism, while a third captain was suspended for three months.
“An unfortunate incident occurred at the hotel where they were staying, but it did not affect the operations,” said the airline, according to news outlet Chosun Biz. “We have reiterated company guidelines and conducted internal training to prevent recurrence.”
As they were incapacitated, the airline had to deploy alternative crew for the return flight that was scheduled for two days after.
Meanwhile, the two pilots have moved a complaint to the regional labour commission, reported the Korea JoongAng Daily.
Earlier on Friday South Korea’s constitutional court upheld president Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment and removed him from office.
The country will now hold snap elections to replace Mr Yoon in just 60 days from now.
In a unanimous verdict, the court found that Mr Yoon’s decision to impose martial law in December last year – plunging the country into uncertainty and political turmoil – was not justified.
Justice Moon Hyung-bae, acting president of the constitutional court, said the country was not facing a “national emergency” at the time. “It was a situation that could have been solved through means other than military deployment,” he said.
