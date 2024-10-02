Super Typhoon Krathon – live: Three dead in Philippines as Taiwan braces for storm’s landfall
Taiwan president warns citizens to expect ‘catastrophic damage’
At least three people have died from extreme weather caused by Typhoon Krathon as Taiwan braces for the storm's landfall.
Krathon, now slightly weakened but still a powerful Category 3-equivalent storm with sustained wind speeds of 173kmph and gusts of up to 209kmph, is expected to strike the southwestern port city of Kaohsiung in Taiwan.
Taiwan saw its first death related to the typhoon on Wednesday when an elderly man in Hualien fell from a tree, the fire department said. Earlier two people died as Krathon brought extreme rainfall to the northern Philippines.
With its northwards march slowed to just 8kmph, Krathon has been lingering, but its outer bands are already causing rainfall and wind gusts in southern Taiwan.
The island shut down on Wednesday as it braced for the storm, with hundreds of flights cancelled and offices, schools and financial markets closed.
Rainfall in southern regions, particularly Kaohsiung and Tainan, is forecast to be extreme, with some areas bracing for up to 800mm of rain.
“It [Krathon] is set to bring catastrophic damage,” Taiwan president Lai Ching-te said.
Video: Typhoon Krathon's formation and march over Philippines and Taiwan
Taiwan's president warned that the storm could impose 'catastrophic damage" on the island and warned "everyone must be particularly vigilant."
“Typhoon Krathon has intensified into a strong typhoon with strong wind, heavy rain and high storm surge, and it is set to bring catastrophic damage,” Taiwan president Lai Ching-te said yesterday during a visit to the Central Emergency Operations Centre, which was set up over the weekend to coordinate response measures to the typhoon.
Why slow-moving typhoons like Krathon can be more devastating
Typhoon Krathon's slow movement has raised concerns about its potential impact on Taiwan.
The storm was travelling at a speed of just 2-8 kmph, with its outer bands lashing Taiwan since Monday, and its landfall is now expected tomorrow morning.
Krathon is expected to continue impacting Taiwan until Friday now as it slowly moves over the island, eventually weakening, a day later than earlier expected.
While fast-moving typhoons cause significant damage, slow-moving storms often prove to be even more devastating.
Slow-moving typhoons tend to linger over an area for longer periods, leading to exceptional volumes of rainfall. In Krathon's case, regions like Pingtung and Taitung already accumulated 300 mm of rain, with totals potentially exceeding 600 mm in some areas by yesterday.
This extended rainfall dramatically increases the risk of flooding and landslides, particularly in mountainous regions, where the saturated soil becomes unstable.
The affected regions are also subjected to the storm's intense winds for a longer duration, increasing the likelihood of structural damage and power outages.
One dead in Taiwan from Typhoon Krathon
One person has died in Taiwan amid extreme weather caused by Typhoon Krathon, the fire department has confirmed.
An elderly man in the eastern county of Hualien fell from a tree, the department said.
At least two others are missing and 70 injuries have been reported so far.
Krathon has been lashing the island with heavy rain and wind gusts since Monday.
Nearly 10,000 evacuated in Taiwan ahead of Typhoon Krothan
Nearly 10,000 people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas across Taiwan, particularly in regions prone to flooding and landslides.
Most of the evacuations are concentrated in southern Taiwan, including cities like Kaohsiung and Pingtung, where the storm is expected to make landfall early morning tomorrow.
Taiwan's interior ministry has coordinated the evacuations, while local governments have been distributing sandbags and mobilising emergency services.
Taiwan has shut down schools, offices, and its financial markets. Flights and ferry services have been widely cancelled as the storm brings torrential rain and strong winds, with authorities urging the public to remain vigilant and stay indoors.
Typhoon Krathon in process of weakening, Taiwanese forecaster says
The Central Weather Administration (CWA) has forecast that Typhoon Krathon is gradually weakening as it nears Taiwan's southwest coast.
The storm is expected to make landfall tomorrow morning, either as a weak typhoon or potentially downgraded to a tropical storm, CWA said.
It will further weaken as it passes over Taiwan, possibly "dissolving" into a tropical depression, the CWA said, while cautioning that the storm could still bring heavy rains for an extended period of time.
Typhoon Krathon was located 130 kilometres southwest of Kaohsiung, moving north-northeast at 8 kilometres per hour at 1.15pm local time (5.15am GMT).
