At least three people have died from extreme weather caused by Typhoon Krathon as Taiwan braces for the storm's landfall.

Krathon, now slightly weakened but still a powerful Category 3-equivalent storm with sustained wind speeds of 173kmph and gusts of up to 209kmph, is expected to strike the southwestern port city of Kaohsiung in Taiwan.

Taiwan saw its first death related to the typhoon on Wednesday when an elderly man in Hualien fell from a tree, the fire department said. Earlier two people died as Krathon brought extreme rainfall to the northern Philippines.

With its northwards march slowed to just 8kmph, Krathon has been lingering, but its outer bands are already causing rainfall and wind gusts in southern Taiwan.

The island shut down on Wednesday as it braced for the storm, with hundreds of flights cancelled and offices, schools and financial markets closed.

Rainfall in southern regions, particularly Kaohsiung and Tainan, is forecast to be extreme, with some areas bracing for up to 800mm of rain.

“It [Krathon] is set to bring catastrophic damage,” Taiwan president Lai Ching-te said.