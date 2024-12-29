Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Jeju Air passenger plane carrying 181 passengers and crew has burst into flames after it skidded off a runway at a South Korean airport and hit a concrete perimeter fence.

So far the death toll stands at least 167 people, but this is expected to rise. The country’s fire service has said that all but two of the people aboard the plane are presumed dead, which would make it South Korea’s worst aviation disaster.

Here is everything we know so far:

What happened?

The Jeju Air flight from Bangkok crashed while attempting a landing at Muan International Airport in southwestern South Korea on Sunday morning. Footage showed the Boeing 737-800 “belly landing” without landing gear and sliding at high speed along the runway before hitting the wall.

Local TV stations aired footage showing thick plumes of black smoke billowing from the plane, which was engulfed in flames.

Witnesses reported hearing loud “bang” noises before the aircraft struck the wall.

open image in gallery Firefighters and rescue team work at the wreckage of the passenger plane ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery People watch the news regarding the plane crash, at Seoul station ( Getty Images )

What was the cause of the plane crash?

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation. Local broadcaster MBC aired footage that appears to show a bird strike incident as the plane was descending. Officials have also said weather conditions may have played a role.

The crashed plane's black box has been retrieved, according to a senior Transport Ministry official.

Joo Jong-wan said the flight data recorder had been taken from the black box but workers are still looking for the cockpit voice recording device.

Transport Ministry officials have said their early assessment of communications records show the airport control tower issued a bird strike warning to the plane shortly before it intended to land.

8.57am local time: Muan International Airport’s control tower issued a warning over possible bird strikes.

8.58am: The pilot sent a “Mayday” distress signal.

9am: The plane attempted to land on the runway but failed to deploy its landing gear.

9.03am: the aircraft crash-landed on its fuselage, collided with the airport fence, and erupted into flames.

open image in gallery South Korean soldiers search for missing passengers ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Firefighters and rescue team members work near the wreckage ( AFP via Getty Images )

Who survived?

The only two survivors so far are two of the six crew members.

Media reports indicate that they were near the rear emergency exit. It’s believed they escaped after the tail section detached during the crash.

They were pulled from the wreckage and taken to hospital.

Who else was on board?

Among the 175 passengers aboard the flight, 173 were Korean nationals and two were Thai nationals, officials have said.

open image in gallery Smoke from the fire ( AP )

What have Jeju Air and Boeing said?

In a televised news conference, Kim E-bae, Jeju Air’s president, bowed with other senior company officials as he apologised to bereaved families and said he takes “full responsibility” for the incident.

Mr Kim said the company hadn’t identified any mechanical problems with the aircraft following regular checkups and that he would wait for the results of government investigations into the cause of the incident.

A separate statement from the airline expressed a “deep apology” over the crash and said it will do its “utmost to manage the aftermath of the accident”.

Boeing said in a statement on X it was in contact with Jeju Air and is ready to support the company in dealing with the crash.“We extend our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones, and our thoughts remain with the passengers and crew,” Boeing said.