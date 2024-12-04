Martial law lifted in South Korea as calls for impeachment of president Yoon Suk-yeol grow: Live updates
Opposition says it will try to nullify shock move by embattled president Yoon Suk-yeol
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said early Wednesday that he would soon lift the martial law he imposed during a tense night of political drama in which troops surrounded parliament and lawmakers voted to reject military rule.
Lawmakers also called for his impeachment, and opposition parties are pushing a bill to suspend him.
Earlier, Yoon said his government had withdrawn the military personnel that had been deployed, and that he would formally lift martial law following a Cabinet meeting as “soon as members arrive”.
Yoon had declared martial law late Tuesday, vowing to eliminate “anti-state” forces as he struggles against an opposition that controls the country’s parliament and that he accuses of sympathizing with communist North Korea.
Less than three hours later, parliament voted to lift the declaration, with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik declaring that the martial law was “invalid” and that lawmakers “will protect democracy with the people”.
The president’s surprising move harkened back to an era of authoritarian leaders that the country has not seen since the 1980s, and it was immediately denounced by the opposition and the leader of Yoon’s own party.
Former South Korean foreign minister reacts to martial law crisis
Former South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha praised the strength and resilience of the country’s democracy following the turbulent events of president Yoon Suk-yeol’s martial law declaration.
She told the BBC: I am hugely relieved that the dust appears to be settling”, adding that the quick responses from both citizens and politicians to oppose the order demonstrated the country’s democratic maturity.
Reflecting on the situation, Kang said: “My first reaction was - this can’t be happening to my country, a fractious democracy, but certainly a vibrant and an increasingly mature democracy.”
She described Yoon’s martial law decision as “an aberration” and emphasised that the events showed South Korea’s democracy is still “strong and resilient”.
White House ‘relieved’ after lifting of martial law in South Korea
The United States expressed relief after South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol reversed his martial law declaration.
A White House official said that “democracy is at the foundation of the US-ROK alliance” and said that the US was “seriously concerned” before the reversal.
The spokesperson added: “We are relieved president Yoon has reversed course on his concerning declaration of martial law and respected the ROK National Assembly’s vote to end it”, referring to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.
The spokesperson said that they would continue to monitor the situation.
South Korean stocks drop nearly 2% amid martial law crisis
South Korean stocks fell nearly 2 per cent this morning following political upheaval sparked by president Yoon Suk-yeol's brief declaration of martial law, later overturned by parliament.
The KOSPI index dropped to 2,451.63, with foreign investors selling heavily, offsetting local purchases, The Korea Times reported.
Major companies, including Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, and Hyundai Motor, saw declines, while a few, like Korea Zinc, posted gains amid ongoing corporate battles.
The Korean won also weakened against the US dollar, reflecting market volatility amidst the turmoil.
How impeachments work in South Korea
South Korean lawmakers are planning to impeach president Yoon Suk-yeol, adding to the country’s history of presidential impeachments. This follows the martial law crisis that threw the entire nation into a tizzy yesterday.
The process of impeachment in South Korea requires a two-thirds vote in the National Assembly and approval from the constitutional court.
Previous impeachments in South Korea include Park Geun-hye, who was removed in 2016, and Roh Moo-hyun, who was reinstated in 2004.
Swedish PM postpones South Korea visit following martial law crisis
Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson has postponed his planned visit to South Korea this week, his spokesperson confirmed this morning.
Kristersson was set to meet South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol for a summit, but the trip was deferred after Yoon declared martial law on Tuesday, only to revoke it following parliamentary opposition.
“Given the recent developments, we have decided to postpone the visit,” the spokesperson said.
“We have been in contact with South Korea this morning and will work together to reschedule for a future date.”
Jubilant celebrations after president Yoon reverses martial law
President Yoon Suk-yeol’s abrupt reversal of martial law in South Korea triggered jubilant celebrations among thousands of protesters who had braved the freezing night outside parliament.
As the announcement was made in the early hours, crowds erupted with cheers, chanting "We won!" and clapping in victory, according to BBC.
Many had gathered in defiance of the military presence, maintaining a tense vigil through the night.
Calls for president’s impeachment grow
Lawmakers in South Korea are calling for president Yoon Suk-yeol’s impeachment, and opposition parties are pushing a bill to suspend him.
The martial law order, aimed at countering alleged threats from North Korea and “anti-state forces”, was rejected by parliament, leading to chaotic scenes with troops storming the National Assembly.
Protests erupted nationwide, with unions vowing strikes until Yoon stepped down. Financial markets reacted sharply, prompting emergency government interventions to stabilise stocks, bonds, and the currency. The situation remains volatile, with more demonstrations expected, according to Reuters.
Senior aides to president Yoon resign
Senior aides to president Yoon Suk-yeol, including his chief of staff and senior secretaries, resigned this morning.
This followed Mr Yoon’s decision to lift the martial law order he issued late Tuesday night after facing pressure from lawmakers.
On Tuesday, Yoon enacted martial law, kicking off a broad and swift rebuke both from South Koreans and the broader international community. Yoon eventually backed off his decision, but that did not stop both the opposition Democrats and the nation's largest trade union federation from calling for his resignation.
Protesters gather in central Seoul to protest President Yoon
Protesters have gathered just outside Gwanghwamun Square in downtown Seoul to protest President Yoon Suk Yeoi's decision to declare martial law on Tuesday.
Yoon walked back the move late on Tuesday, but not before political and labor leaders called for his resignation.
The protest is primed to disrupt commuters in the city's center during rush hour.
Police with riot shields have descended on the city center in response to the growing protester presence.
