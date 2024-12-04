South Korea president Yoon Suk Yeol faces impeachment after martial law chaos – Live updates
South Korean opposition parties file motion to impeach the president
Protests continued to sweep Seoul as South Koreans called for president Yoon Suk Yeol’s resignation following his declaration and subsequent lifting of martial law in the country.
Protesters gathered at Gwanghwamun Square and outside the national assembly, holding placards with messages such as “Restore Democracy” and “Investigate his act of rebellion immediately”.
South Korean opposition parties filed a motion to impeach the president. “We’ve submitted an impeachment motion prepared urgently,” representatives from six opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, said. They indicated the vote could happen as soon as Friday.
New CCTV footage revealed chaotic scenes in South Korea’s parliament after the martial law declaration. Staffers used sofas and fire extinguishers to block soldiers armed with assault rifles and night-vision goggles from entering the national assembly, the footage showed.
Helicopters deployed armed troops to parliament, while others scaled fences and smashed windows after midnight, assembly secretary general Kim Min-ki said.
The president’s surprising move harkened back to an era of authoritarian leaders that the country has not seen since the 1980s, and it was immediately denounced by the opposition and the leader of Mr Yoon’s own party.
White House ‘relieved’ after lifting of martial law in South Korea
The United States expressed relief after South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol reversed his martial law declaration.
A White House official said that “democracy is at the foundation of the US-ROK alliance” and said that the US was “seriously concerned” before the reversal.
The spokesperson added: “We are relieved president Yoon has reversed course on his concerning declaration of martial law and respected the ROK National Assembly’s vote to end it”, referring to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.
The spokesperson said that they would continue to monitor the situation.
Opposition parties file motion to impeach president Yoon
South Korean opposition parties announced today that they have filed a motion to impeach president Yoon Suk Yeol over his brief declaration of martial law.
“We’ve submitted an impeachment motion prepared urgently,” representatives from six opposition parties, including the main Democratic Party, said during a live press briefing.
They indicated the vote could happen as soon as Friday, AFP reported.
Meanwhile, president Yoon’s office defended the martial law declaration, calling it “justified and within the bounds of the constitution” and denied that martial law forces interfered with lawmakers’ access to parliament.
Mr Yoon reversed the order hours later after parliament rejected his attempt to ban political activity and censor the media.
The US embassy in South Korea issued an emergency alert today, advising American citizens to exercise caution following the lifting of martial law in the country.
The embassy said that the situation remained “fluid” after South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration was overturned by the National Assembly.
“Following President Yoon’s announcement to lift the martial law declaration, the situation remains fluid,” the embassy said on its website.
“US citizens should anticipate potential disruptions. When in public, you should pay attention to your surroundings and exercise routine safety precautions,” the posting said, Yonhap news agency reported.
The embassy also announced the cancellation of routine consular appointments and visa services for the day.
South Korean president calls off martial law following tense showdown with opposition
South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol has announced he will undo his dramatic declaration of martial law just hours after his military clashed with protesters outside parliament.
The short-lived decree, which opposition figures described as a coup, shocked South Korea as the president vowed to eliminate “anti-state” actors he accused of sympathising with communist North Korea.
After the edict late on Tuesday night, the military surrounded the National Assembly in Seoul and clashed with protesters outraged at the declaration.
Less than three hours later, parliament voted to lift the declaration, with National Assembly speaker Woo Won Shik declaring that the martial law was “invalid” and that parliamentarians “will protect democracy with the people”. Even Mr Yoon’s own party called for the declaration to be undone.
But the military refused to back down as officials said they would wait for the president to respond to the vote, in accordance with the constitution.
How impeachments work in South Korea
South Korean lawmakers are planning to impeach president Yoon Suk Yeol, adding to the country’s history of presidential impeachments. This follows the martial law crisis that threw the entire nation into a tizzy yesterday.
The process of impeachment in South Korea requires a two-thirds vote in the National Assembly and approval from the constitutional court.
Previous impeachments in South Korea include Park Geun-hye, who was removed in 2016, and Roh Moo-hyun, who was reinstated in 2004.
