South Korea – latest: President Yoon faces impeachment vote despite TV apology for martial law order
Some expected Yoon to use a brief TV appearance on Saturday morning to resign from office, but he failed to do so
South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol addressed the nation on Saturday morning to apologise for the “anxiety” caused by his attempt to impose martial law.
Some had expected Yoon to use the brief TV appearance to resign from office but he stopped short of doing so, saying he would leave it up to his party to decide on his political future.
President Yoon will face an impeachment vote in parliament later today, with the result expected to be close. Opposition parties will need to win the support of at least eight MPs from Yoon’s ruling party if they are to achieve the two-thirds majority required to pass their impeachment motion.
If he is impeached, Yoon’s powers will be suspended until the Constitutional Court decides whether to remove him from office.
The crisis in South Korea exploded late on Tuesday when Yoon declared he was imposing martial law, leading MPs to rush to parliament to stage a vote against it. Some climbed over walls and pushed past soldiers in order to cast their vote. The order was lifted by Cabinet before dawn on Wednesday.
What is martial law?
It is the rule by military authorities in an emergency, at times when civil officials are deemed to be unable to function. It often involves the suspension of civil rights and the extension of military law.
In South Korea, President Yoon had not been clear about what restrictions will be in place, but the Yonhap news agency cited the military as saying activities by parliament and political parties would be banned, and that media and publishers would be under the control of the martial law command.
Martial law often also restricts public protests, strikes and potentially other forms of public gathering.
Those who violate martial law can be arrested without a warrant, local news agencies said.
Martial law is in theory temporary, but in nations where it has been imposed, it has often been extended – and may continue indefinitely in some cases.
South Korea’s Constitution states that the president may proclaim martial law when “required to cope with a military necessity or to maintain the public safety and order by mobilization of the military forces in time of war, armed conflict or similar national emergency.”
The martial law commander, appointed by the president on the recommendation of the defence minister among active-duty generals, has the power to take actions related to arrests of persons, search and seizure, speech and the press, and assembly.
Who is Yoon Suk Yeol, the South Korean president who declared martial law?
South Korea is in turmoil after president Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday night, only to revoke it hours later under immense pressure.
The decree, which marked the first attempt to impose such measures in over four decades, has sparked calls for his resignation and left the nation’s political landscape in disarray.
Mr Yoon, who narrowly won the presidency in 2022, has been facing mounting unpopularity since taking office. Already weakened by a crushing parliamentary election defeat for his party earlier this year, his approval ratings had plummeted to 17 per cent before this week’s events.
The chaos on Tuesday night began when Mr Yoon justified his martial law declaration citing threats from North Korea and the need to eliminate “anti-state elements”.
But the move was widely interpreted as an attempt to consolidate power in the face of his domestic struggles. Within hours, lawmakers, some from his own People Power Party, rushed to the National Assembly to block the order, while thousands of protesters took to the streets in Seoul.
Watch: Vigil march in South Korea as President Yoon Suk Yeol faces impeachment
A vigil march took place in South Korea on Wednesday (4 December) as President Yoon Suk Yeol faces impeachment following his declaration and subsequent lifting of martial law in the country.
There were deep divisions in Yoon’s ruling People Power Party as well, as its leader called for Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun to be fired and the entire cabinet to resign, with the defence ministry saying Kim has now offered to resign.
Protesters gathered at Gwanghwamun Square and outside the national assembly on Wednesday, holding placards with messages such as “Restore Democracy” and “Investigate his act of rebellion immediately”.
When will South Korea’s impeachment vote take place?
South Korea’s parliament, the National Assembly, said this morning that MPs would gather from 5pm local time on Saturday to stage the impeachment vote against president Yoon Suk Yeol.
The vote won’t happen immediately – first, it will vote on a bill appointing a special prosecutor to investigate influence peddling allegations surrounding Yoon’s wife.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether the impeachment motion would get the two-thirds needed to pass – 192 out of the assembly’s 300 seats. A vote on Tuesday night to void the martial law order received a unanimous 190 votes, including from some of Yoon’s own MPs, but that faction has since said it does not support impeachment.
Opposition leaders have vowed to keep bringing impeachment motions until one is successful. Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the main liberal opposition Democratic Party, told reporters that Yoon’s speech this morning was “greatly disappointing” and that the only way forward is his immediate resignation or impeachment.
If the impeachment motion succeeds, Yoon’s powers will be suspended until the Constitutional Court decides whether to remove him from office.
South Korea’s president apologises for causing ‘anxiety’ with martial law order
South Korea’s president Yoon Suk Yeol gave a brief TV statement on Saturday morning, hours before MPs were due to stage a vote in parliament on his impeachment.
Yoon apologised for trying to impose martial law on the country but stopped short of resigning, instead saying he would leave it up to his party to decide on his political future.
“The declaration of his martial law was made out of my desperation. But in the course of its implementation, it caused anxiety and inconveniences to the public. I feel very sorry over that and truly apologise to the people who must have been shocked a lot,” Yoon said.
He also promised not to repeat his attempt to impose martial law.
In his martial law announcement on Tuesday night, Yoon called parliament a “den of criminals” bogging down state affairs and vowed to eliminate “shameless North Korea followers and anti-state forces.” The order was revoked by Cabinet hours later, after the National Assembly voted at 1am on Wednesday to oppose it.
It remains unclear whether parliament will succeed in impeaching the president. Opposition parties need to win the support of at least eight of Yoon’s own MPs for their motion to pass.
Good morning, and welcome to our live blog covering the impeachment vote against South Korea’s president Yoon Suk Yeol.
