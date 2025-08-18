Swatch pulls ‘racist’ advert featuring Asian model in ‘slanted eyes’ pose

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Swatch has been forced to apologise and take down an advert featuring an Asian model pulling up the corners of his eyes following accusations of racism.

The luxury brand has received widespread backlash on Chinese social media as users said the advert mimicked the “slanted eye” pose, a racist taunt about Asian people.

The Swiss watch company shared an apology on social media, in both English and Chinese, which read: “We have taken note of the recent concerns regarding the portrayal of a model in images for the Swatch ESSENTIALS Collection.

“We treat this matter with the utmost importance and have immediately removed all related materials worldwide”, the statement continued. “We sincerely apologise for any distress or misunderstanding this may have caused.”

Swiss watchmaker Swatch has apologised and pulled the advert (pictured) ( Swatch )

The advert has prompted calls for a boycott of the company on social media. Swatch also owns other luxury brands such as Harry Winston, Longines, Omega, Tissot and Breguet.

One user of Weibo, a Chinese social media website similar to X, wrote: “You can apologise, but I will not forgive."

Shares in the Swatch Group stalled by two per cent to 135.70 Swiss francs (SFr) following the controversy.

The luxury brand is also struggling after US president Donald Trump imposed a 39 per cent tariff on Swiss exports.

Peter Xu, a fashion influencer in China with over seven million Weibo followers, said he believed the controversy would impact Swatch's business in China, but given the speed of the apology, the fallout was likely to be relatively short-term.

"It was pretty stupid to release images like those ones," he said.

Revenue for the watchmaker slumped 14.6 per cent to 6.74 billion Swiss francs (£6.1 billion) in 2024, hit by a downturn in demand in China, where Swatch said it was seeing "persistently difficult market conditions and weak demand for consumer goods overall".