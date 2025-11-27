‘Gallant’ firefighter identified as first victim of Hong Kong fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A firefighter has been named as one of the 44 people killed in the massive blaze that engulfed a Hong Kong apartment complex on Wednesday.

Nearly 280 people were still unaccounted for as firefighters battled one of the city’s deadliest fires for the second day on Thursday.

The blaze started on the external scaffolding of a 32-storey tower, engulfed its bamboo scaffolding and construction netting, moved inside the building, and eventually leapt to nearby high-rises, likely aided by windy conditions.

Firefighters aimed water at the flames from high on ladder trucks but conditions remained challenging for fighting the fire and rescuing people.

One of the fighters, Ho Wai Ho, 37, died while saving residents at the Wang Fuk Court building in Tai Po.

He was found collapsed at the scene of the fire and immediately taken to the Prince of Wales Hospital, the fire department said. Despite efforts, he succumbed to his injuries at 4.41pm local time, according to the city administration.

open image in gallery Thick smoke and flames rise as a fire engulfs several apartment blocks at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on 26 November 2025 ( AFP via Getty )

Mr Ho served with the Fire Services Department for nine years, and was stationed at the Sha Tin station as a member of the "small relief" team. Authorities and his friends mourned and paid tribute to his “gallantry and selfless devotion to duty”.

Chinese president Xi Jinping expressed condolences for the firefighter and extended sympathies to the families of the victims, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Friends on social media mourned Mr Ho and shared a picture from his graduation. "Please remember the hero's face. We won't forget you,” a message with the photo read. “Thank you for giving everything for us. You're off duty now, rest well bro.”

Hong Kong chief executive John Lee said he was deeply saddened that the blaze had killed many people, including the firefighter.

Fire services director Andy Yeung said that Mr Ho's performance was “valiant”. “I am profoundly grieved at the loss of this dedicated and gallant fireman,” he added. “All of our colleagues are deeply saddened by the loss of such a devoted comrade. On behalf of all our colleagues, I have offered the deepest condolences to his family.”

open image in gallery Firefighters work to extinguish the blaze at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate in Tai Po, Hong Kong, on 26 November 2025 ( AP )

In the wake of the fire, Hong Kong authorities arrested an engineering consultant and two directors of a construction company on suspicion of manslaughter.

The housing complex engulfed by the fire consisted of nearly 2,000 apartments across eight buildings for about 4,800 residents, including many elderly people. It was built in the 1980s and had been undergoing a major renovation.

Nearly 900 people were evacuated to temporary shelters overnight and Mr Lee said at midnight that at least 279 people were missing.