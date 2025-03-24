Chinese state broadcaster airs first visuals of sixth-generation stealth fighter jet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Chinese state broadcaster has released grainy footage and photographs purporting to show a test flight of the country’s most advanced stealth fighter yet, just days after Donald Trump announced the start of a project to build an American equivalent.

It is only the second time the Chinese aircraft, dubbed J-36 in domestic media reports, has been seen during testing, and the first time it has been reported by Chinese Communist Party-run media. The maiden test flight took place in December.

Visuals of the triangular ginkgo leaf-shaped jet were aired by national broadcaster China Central Television on Sunday, purportedly to mark a minor air force anniversary – 27 years since the maiden flight of the fourth-generation J-10 fighter.

The jet was seen conducting a test flight over Chengdu in southwestern Sichuan province. Analysts said it was notable that the jet was flying solo without a chase plane, and that it looked like the landing gear and aerodynamic capabilities of the J-36 were being tested.

The US announced on Friday that Boeing would build the US Air Force’s own sixth-generation fighter, the F-47, with the project referred to as Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD).

Donald Trump declared that “nothing in the world comes even close to it” as he made the announcement, adding that it would be "virtually unseeable" on radar.

Analysts say the timing of the two events points to a race for aerial superiority. They say that, if confirmed, the completion of the J-16 would be the first time since the Second World War that China has beaten the United States to a new generation of military aircraft.

While official details from the Chinese government remain limited, the J-36 was first spotted publicly on 26 December 2024, during what was believed to be its maiden flight. It was seen flying alongside a J-20S, the twin-seat variant of China’s fifth-generation stealth fighter, which served as a chase plane.

The J-36, reportedly developed by the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC), has a distinctive tailless, flying-wing design, which is intended to enhance its stealth capabilities by reducing radar cross-section.

Analysts suggest the J-36 is not designed solely for traditional dogfighting but rather as a multi-role platform craft within a broader combat system.

Its large size, estimated to be 66 to 85 feet long with a wingspan of about 65 feet, suggests it is designed as a mix between a fighter and a bomber. It can carry heavy weapons inside, such as long-range missiles or precision-guided bombs. It is likely built to avoid detection and attack from a distance rather than engage in close-up dogfights.

Bill Sweetman, a defence analyst, wrote in The Strategist that the J-36’s primary function will be to launch long-range missile strikes against enemy targets, not only in the sky but also on the ground and aboard aircraft carriers.

“It is the largest combat aircraft designed and developed in China, and the second-largest to fly anywhere in 35 years,” he wrote.

Justin Bronk, a senior research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), said the J-36 would prove crucial in battle zones where electronic warfare like jamming or hacking could interfere with drones.

“The reliance on crewed aircraft like the J-36 highlights their enduring value in contested environments where electronic warfare could disrupt uncrewed systems,” he told the EurAsian Times.

In his commentary on the think tank’s website, Mr Bronk said China needs planes that can stay in the air for long missions, whether defending its airspace or attacking enemy targets over the vast Indo-Pacific region.

“These considerations will have led to a similarly large internal fuel volume requirement for the J-36 and contributed to its very large size,” he added.

The J-36 is believed to feature three engines, an unusual choice for a tactical fighter, which can provide the thrust needed for high speeds and heavy payloads, according to The War Zone, a defence news and analysis website.

The US military has shared eww details of what the new NGAD fighter would look like even as Mr Trump said early versions have been conducting test flights for the last five years. Renderings by both Lockheed Martin and Boeing have highlighted a flat, tail-less aircraft with a sharp nose.