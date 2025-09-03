China military parade live: Xi unveils new nuclear missile flanked by Putin and Kim
Xi Jinping warns world must ‘choose between peace and war’ as he presides over huge show of force flanked by Russian and North Korean counterparts in Tiananmen Square
China is hosting a massive military parade in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary since Japan’s defeat and the end of World War Two.
Xi Jinping arrived flanked by his Russian and North Korean counterparts on Wednesday morning for the start of the parade, which began with choir performances at around 8.45am.
Xi, Putin and Kim took centre stage at the parade on Wednesday, where the Chinese president is flaunting his vision for a new global order following global friction caused by US president Donald Trump's tariff policies.
Xi began the parade with a speech in which he said China “firmly stands on the right side of history”.
After recalling the events of 1945, the Chinese president warned: “Today humanity again has to choose between peace and war.”
Putin and Xi met earlier for talks, securing a new long-term gas deal, while Kim arrived by armoured train after visiting a missile lab.
Analysts are watching out for an announcement on potential trilateral defence cooperation. Russia and North Korea signed a military pact in June 2024, and a similar alliance was struck between Beijing and Pyongyang.
Xi seen chatting with Putin and Kim during parade
President Xi Jinping is seen chatting with Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un as a ballistic missile formation passes during the parade.
China debuts two types of extra-large uncrewed underwater vehicles
China has displayed two types of extra-large uncrewed underwater vehicles (XLUUVs).
The sea drone AJX002 is estimated to be around 60ft long. Their torpedo-shaped hulls and pump-jet propulsion systems revealed that the underwater vehicles were built to be stealthy.
The AJX002 features four lifting lugs along its hull, indicating that it is crane-assisted.
China operates the world's largest XLUUV programme with at least five distinct types already in the water, according to reports.
China displays YJ missiles as the West watches
The Chinese military displayed the new YJ-15 missile along with the YJ-17, YJ-19 and YJ-20 hypersonic missiles.
The YJ missiles, short for "Ying Ji" or “eagle attack", can be launched from ships or aircraft and are designed to inflict critical damage on large vessels.
China is rapidly advancing in hypersonic weapons technology, a field that has drawn global attention for its ability to evade traditional defence systems.
China unveils new generation of nuclear capable ballistic missiles
China has unveiled the Dong Feng-61 and the Dong Feng-31BJ nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles for the first time in a sobering reminder for the West of Beijing's growing military ambition.
China unveils HQ-29 space defence system capable of taking down satellites
Donald Trump sends regards to 'conspiring' Xi, Putin and Kim
The US president wrote on Truth Social: "The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and “blood” that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader.
"Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice!"
"May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America."
In pics: Xi Jinping is now greeting troops during inspection
President Xi says 'China is never intimidated by any bullies'
President Xi says the world is "facing a choice of peace or war".
He adds: "Chinese people firmly stand on the right side of history".
"We will remain committed to the path of peaceful development. The Chinese People's Liberation Army has been and will always be the heroic armed forces that the people can trust and rely on.”
Mr Xi calls on nations to prevent historical tragedies from recurring.
He adds: “The Chinese nation is never intimidated by any bullies and always forges ahead."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments