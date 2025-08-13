Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zoë Kravitz might not be welcome back at her friend Taylor Swift’s house any time soon.

On Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, the Blink Twice star recalled the chaotic debacle that unfolded when she and her mother, Lisa Bonet, were at Swift’s Los Angeles home while evacuating during the wildfires.

“My mom has a pet snake and so she came over with the snake,” she explained, “We ended up having to stay there for maybe about two weeks.”

“Taylor has a very beautiful house from the ‘30s, it's just something you want to preserve and take care of,” Kravitz continued. “... It was the last day, I was gonna leave [for work], my mom was actually going to stay longer … and I was saying to my mom, ‘I really want to be a good house guest … I don't want her to even know we were here.’”

The Batman star said while she was packing up, her mom called her, which was unusual because they were in the house together.

Zoë Kravitz (left) and Taylor Swift have been close friends since 2020 ( NBC/Getty )

“She goes… ‘I'm in a little bit of a pickle, can you come upstairs’… and she's [in] the bathroom and she's like crouched in the corner in this weird way,” recalled Kravitz. “She’s like, ‘so I was washing my face and I had Orpheus (the snake’s name) and I just put her down for a second, closed the door and she found this little hole in the corner.’”

Kravitz said Bonet had managed to grab a hold of the snake’s tail while it was halfway into a “little hole” in the corner of Swift’s bathroom.

“The hole is next to a banquette that is built into the wall that has two drawers at the bottom,” she described. “... So I get down the ground, I take the drawers out [and] as this is happening, the snake is getting further and further [away]… I was panicking so much.”

Kravitz said she eventually called the house manager, who arrived with a crowbar to “tear apart” the banquette in a bid to retrieve the snake.

“We’re ripping up the tile, we’re scratching the walls … [We] completely destroyed Taylor’s bathroom,” the actor admitted.

Kravitz said she offered to pay for the repairs to the bathroom and not let Swift know until it was fixed.

“I remember calling her and saying, ‘Hey… I wanted to talk to you about something,’” recalled Kravitz. “And she was like, ‘Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in the house and destroyed my bathroom?’”

Kravitz previously revealed that Swift was an “important part” of her “pod” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kravitz was in London in 2020 filming The Batman and spent lockdown with the “Anti-Hero” singer and her British actor boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn.

“She was a very important part of being in London, just having a friend that I could see and that would make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday,” Kravitz told GQ in 2022.

The Big Little Lies star also attended Swift’s Eras Tour in August 2024, watching one of the pop star's London shows with her former fiancé, Channing Tatum.