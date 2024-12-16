Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fans have praised the finale episode of Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light after the series drew to a dramatic close on Sunday night (15 December).

The historical drama, based on Hilary Mantel’s novel of the same name, follows King Henry VIII’s advisor Thomas Cromwell (Mark Rylance) as he climbs towards power and health. In it, the monarch (Damian Lewis) marries Jane Seymour following the beheading of his second wife Anne Boleyn.

Wolf Hall returned to screens with its latest instalment, which The Independent’s Nick Hilton dubbed “riveting”, “mature” and “dynamic”, last month.

*Warning — Spoilers ahead for the Wolf Hall season finale*

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light tracks the final four years of Cromwell’s life, who became the second most powerful man in the kingdom as Henry VIII’s advisor.

Cromwell won favour with the monarch after facilitating the execution of his second wife Anne Boleyn, which allowed him to marry Jane Seymour, who gave him what he always wanted: a son.

However, the monarch orders for Cromwell’s execution without a trial after his enemies discredit him and the advisor is accused of treason and heresy.

open image in gallery Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell in ‘Wolf Hall’ ( BBC/Company Productions Ltd/Ed Miller )

Fans were stunned by Rylance’s depiction of Cromwell in his final days and claimed his performance should be remembered as “one of TV’s greatest”.

“Mark Rylance was so good in Wolf Hall,” one person said on X/Twitter. “He looked so pale and unsteady on his feet at the end, it made me feel a bit light headed.”

Another viewer wrote of the finale: “Emotional, intense and beautifully crafted…What an end to a remarkable series!”

Meanwhile, another person added: “Brilliant direction, camera work, acting, script, book etc. The two Wolf Hall seasons have been brilliant.

open image in gallery Rylance as Thomas Cromwell and Damian Lewis as Henry VIII in ‘Wolf Hall’ ( BBC/Playground Entertainment/Nick Briggs )

“Mark Rylance for making me care about Cromwell. Damian Lewis for that portrayal of a fickle king. The weasel Wriothesley and Rich. The loyal Sadler. Congratulations to all.”

Elsewhere, other viewers called the finale a “masterclass in political intrigue, strategy and survival”, dubbing Rylance “nothing short of brilliant”.

“A superb hour of television,” declared another fan. “I can see myself watching it again and again.”