Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Star Trek legend William Shatner has hit back at Donald Trump’s continued interest in making Canada part of the United States claiming the president’s comments are “insulting”.

Canadian star Shatner, who famously played Captain James T Kirk in various Star Trek TV shows and films from 1966 until 1994, spoke about Trump's comments on his country during an interview with Fox News’ Jess Watters on Tuesday (6 May).

“At a certain point, persistence becomes insulting,” said the 94-year-old. Shatner also joked that Carney should make a counteroffer to Trump and offer the US the chance to become Canada’s 11th province. “Think of the joy! And it’s the best thing,” said the star.

Shatner added: “Here you have a friendly group of people saying, ‘Come on over. It’s cleaner, there’s plenty of power, there’s some lovely people who want to work with you. Be our 11th province!’”

“I mean, everybody’s so serious about what is an unserious offer. Tens of thousands of Canadian soldiers have died in the fight for freedom and making the world playable for all of us. You can’t denigrate that. You can’t deny that,” he said.

Shatner has doubled down on his comments with a series of posts on X/Twitter where he has continued to talk up the prospect of the United States joining Canada.

open image in gallery William Shatner as Captain Kirk in ‘Star Trek Generations' ( Paramount Pictures )

On Friday (9 May) he wrote: “To all of you wonderfully dear naive & gullible types out there whom I love so much… If you are angry about my posts on the US becoming a Canadian province: imagine how Canadians felt when an actual leader of a friendly neighbouring country floated that idea across the border. Doesn’t feel good; does it? Learn a lesson from it.”

Shatner has already talked up the potential benefits that Americans could enjoy from the deal including better access to Canadian-style french fries poutine and free health care.

In an Oval Office meeting with new Canadian prime minister Mark Carney on Tuesday (6 May), Trump was asked whether he still wanted Canada to join the US.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump meets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office of the White House ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“I do feel it's much better for Canada, but we're not going to be discussing that unless somebody wants to discuss it,” Trump said. Carney responded by saying that “there are some places that are not for sale” and said Canada remains one of those places”.

Trump responded by saying “never say never”.