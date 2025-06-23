Whoopi Goldberg won’t be on The View all week — Joy Behar explains why

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg is on hiatus from the daytime talk show all week, her co-host Joy Behar shared Monday.

“We are all jealous of Whoopi today because she's in Italy — I hope it’s 100 degrees,” Behar said at the start of Monday’s episode.

“She’s in Italy accepting an award for her book Bits and Pieces, so she will be out this week,” Behar continued, referring to Goldberg’s deeply personal 2024 memoir.

The long-running show will then go on a summer hiatus beginning June 30 before returning in July with new episodes.

Goldberg will resume her co-hosting duties July 7, along with Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Whoopi Goldberg will be on hiatus from ‘The View’ this week ( The View/ABC )

Goldberg posted an Instagram photo Monday from the Taobuk Taormina International Book Festival, where she’s being honored.

“Thank you (Grazie!) @taobukfestival for giving me a beautiful experience in an extraordinary environment, an honorable award and your kindness,” Goldberg wrote. “Books are so important to all the world.”

Goldberg has served as a co-host and moderator on The View since 2007, when she replaced comedian Rosie O’Donnell. During her tenure on the show, Goldberg has been known to ruffle feathers.

Only a few weeks ago, she pushed back against her fellow co-hosts, relishing the very public and bitter breakup between Donald Trump and his former “first buddy” Elon Musk, claiming the meltdown between the pair was “fake” and a “distraction.”

As the table began to debate who they thought would come out ahead in the squabble, Goldberg poured cold water on the conversation.

“I love that you all brought into it,” she flatly stated, adding that she does “believe it’s fake.”

With a somewhat surprised Hostin asking her why she felt that this wasn’t a genuine beef between the two powerful men, Goldberg asserted that the whole thing was just a way to divert the public’s attention away from the president’s other actions.

“It’s too strategic. I just feel like, oh yeah, now suddenly everybody’s upset about stuff. I’m sorry, no. This is another distraction to keep us talking not about the stuff we’re talking about, but the stuff they want us to,” she exclaimed.

“I’m not buying it. I don’t buy it, because they love to lie all day,” Goldberg continued before turning her attention to Abrego Garcia, who was finally returned to the United States after the Department of Justice filed federal criminal smuggling charges against him.

“They brought a man back, they brought a man back, at first, look at his hands, we got these gang signs,” she concluded. “Now he’s been running people out of the country. He’s been, you know, trafficking people. It’s like, okay, what else, bring me more. Because I don’t believe anything they say anymore. They have shown themselves not to be the most trustworthy people.”