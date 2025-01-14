Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whoopi Goldberg has defended Carrie Underwood’s decision to perform at U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The 69-year-old TV host addressed Underwood’s expected performance during Tuesday’s (January 14) episode of The View. She also discussed the backlash the country singer — who’s previously been private about her political stance — received for announcing the gig.

While Goldberg often hits back at Trump’s policies on the talk show, she said that she wasn’t going to criticize Underwood for performing at the inauguration on January 20.

“People do what they do for whatever reason,” she said, before referring to how MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski met with Trump in Mar-a-Logo in November after he won the election. “I gotta stand behind that.”

“I stand behind her,” she continued about Underwood. “If I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform some place, I believe they have the same right. I have to support. It doesn’t mean I’m particularly interested. I won’t be watching, but that’s just me.”

Host Sunny Hostin chimed in to share that she won’t be watching the inauguration either, noting she scheduled “a spa day” for the 20th.

Whoopi Goldberg says she ‘stands behind’ Carrie Underwood’s decision to perform at the inauguration ( The View / Getty Images )

Meanwhile, Alyssa Farrah Griffin said she hopes we’re moving past a point where we “cancel people’s livelihood because we don’t like their politics.”

“If you have a problem, you register your complaint by not downloading her songs and not going to her shows,” she said. “But, I also think from a business standpoint, it’s not a bad decision for Carrie Underwood.”

She also claimed that while many celebrities tend to be “left-leaning,” Underwood “will overnight become an icon of MAGA and the American right.”

However, Behar disagreed with the singer’s decision, saying she would refuse to perform at the inauguration if she was asked to. She also questioned Underwood for supporting and normalizing “a convicted felon,” referring to Trump’s 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in May 2024.

On January 13, the Presidential Inaugural Committee confirmed that Underwood would be performing at the inauguration as she’s expected to perform “America the Beautiful.”

Underwood also issued a statement to The Independent about the opportunity, saying: “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Following the news, she was hit with immense backlash on social media. In a comment on a recent post on Underwood’s Instagram account, one fan wrote: “So gross that you’re supporting Trump! History won’t forget.”

Another wrote on X: “Carrie Underwood is [performing] at Trump’s inauguration so I’m blocking her on all apps and boycotting all her music.”

The “Before He Cheats” singer also dismayed many LGBT+ fans, having previously spoken out in support of gay marriage.

One fan wrote on Instagram: “Don’t ever call yourself an LGBTQ ally again, you’re supporting the man that wants to abolish LGBTQ rights, you should be ashamed.”

At the inauguration, Underwood — who did not publicly endorse any candidate ahead of the 2024 election — is expected to be joined by the Armed Forces Choir and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club. The performance will come after Vice President JD Vance takes his Oath of Office and before Trump takes the Presidential Oath of Office.